Smart Trade and Order Manager: An Essential Tool for Precision Trading

Smart Trade and Order Manager is your trusted trading assistant, meticulously designed to simplify and streamline your trading operations. It empowers traders by enabling swift order execution and effortless order management, allowing you to dedicate your valuable time to in-depth market analysis and decision-making.

With just a few clicks, you can initiate various order types, ensuring you are always in control of your trading strategy:

Buy Orders

Sell Orders

Buy Stop Orders

Buy Limit Orders

Sell Stop Orders

Sell Limit Orders

Closing orders is equally effortless, with the ability to:

Close all active Buy Orders

Close all active Sell Orders

Close all pending Buy Orders

Close all pending Sell Orders

Close all existing Orders

Key Features and Benefits:

Pinpoint Precision : Smart Trade Manager calculates order placement distances in points, offering precision in your trading strategy.

Customized Orders : For Buy Limit and Sell Stop orders, set a positive distance from the current market price. For Buy Stop and Sell Limit orders, specify a negative distance. Market orders (Buy/Sell) are placed at distance 0.

Advanced Parameters: Customize Take Profit, Stop Loss, and distance in points to suit your trading style. The default magic number is set to 111, ensuring easy tracking of your orders. You can effortlessly change the magic number and slippage settings from the intuitive inputs area. Magic number -1 is a powerful option to close all orders placed by any EA.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

For Buy Limit and Sell Stop orders, set a positive distance from the current market price. For Buy Stop and Sell Limit orders, specify a negative distance. Market orders (Buy/Sell) are placed at distance 0.





Ensure you familiarize yourself with Smart Trade Manager in a demo account before deploying it on a live trading account, ensuring you are well-acquainted with its capabilities and functionalities.

Smart Trade and Order Manager is your companion for precise and efficient trading. Elevate your trading experience with this essential tool today!



