Smart Trade and Order Manager

4.75

Smart Trade and Order Manager: An Essential Tool for Precision Trading

Smart Trade and Order Manager is your trusted trading assistant, meticulously designed to simplify and streamline your trading operations. It empowers traders by enabling swift order execution and effortless order management, allowing you to dedicate your valuable time to in-depth market analysis and decision-making.

With just a few clicks, you can initiate various order types, ensuring you are always in control of your trading strategy:

  • Buy Orders
  • Sell Orders
  • Buy Stop Orders
  • Buy Limit Orders
  • Sell Stop Orders
  • Sell Limit Orders

Closing orders is equally effortless, with the ability to:

  • Close all active Buy Orders
  • Close all active Sell Orders
  • Close all pending Buy Orders
  • Close all pending Sell Orders
  • Close all existing Orders

Key Features and Benefits:

  • Pinpoint Precision: Smart Trade Manager calculates order placement distances in points, offering precision in your trading strategy.

  • Customized Orders: For Buy Limit and Sell Stop orders, set a positive distance from the current market price. For Buy Stop and Sell Limit orders, specify a negative distance. Market orders (Buy/Sell) are placed at distance 0.

  • Advanced Parameters: Customize Take Profit, Stop Loss, and distance in points to suit your trading style. The default magic number is set to 111, ensuring easy tracking of your orders. You can effortlessly change the magic number and slippage settings from the intuitive inputs area. Magic number -1 is a powerful option to close all orders placed by any EA.

IMPORTANT NOTE
For Buy Limit and Sell Stop orders, set a positive distance from the current market price. For Buy Stop and Sell Limit orders, specify a negative distance. Market orders (Buy/Sell) are placed at distance 0.

Ensure you familiarize yourself with Smart Trade Manager in a demo account before deploying it on a live trading account, ensuring you are well-acquainted with its capabilities and functionalities.

Smart Trade and Order Manager is your companion for precise and efficient trading. Elevate your trading experience with this essential tool today!


Reviews 6
marknz
59
marknz 2024.10.09 09:19 
 

This is a great and simple tool. Thank you for this :-)

tore507
50
tore507 2024.05.24 15:21 
 

thank you bro.this is a smart tool. goodluck.

Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5820
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2023.10.26 00:55 
 

Simple and have magic. Fine to me for tests.

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daMan
320
daMan 2025.02.08 10:27 
 

It's a useful tool for sure. Unfortunately, there is no option on settings to change background color. Combination of colors back and foreground is terrible for the eyes.

[Deleted] 2024.12.01 17:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.29 07:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

marknz
59
marknz 2024.10.09 09:19 
 

This is a great and simple tool. Thank you for this :-)

tore507
50
tore507 2024.05.24 15:21 
 

thank you bro.this is a smart tool. goodluck.

Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5820
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2023.10.26 00:55 
 

Simple and have magic. Fine to me for tests.

Md Sakhawat Hossain
6560
Reply from developer Md Sakhawat Hossain 2023.10.27 16:04
Thank you for your valuable review. In the upcoming version, I'll enhance the panel to allow flexible drag-and-drop functionality anywhere on the chart.
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