Impulse Hunter MT5

Wrote for yourself a good expert for profitable trading, which can help you to increase your deposit. He can track all or selected trading instruments of your broker for sharp price hikes. Stocks are best suited for tracking and trading as more trendy instruments than Forex, and are more predictable in their movements, especially on strong positive or negative news. For example, the Tesla stocks increased 60 percent in two weeks after the split was announced (screenshot with chart attached), and on the first day because of the news there was a price jump of +7.5%, which will not go unnoticed by this Expert Advisor and, accordingly, you can jump into a train gaining momentum in time. It is not difficult to track the news on several interesting shares, but even in the first echelons of the shares a few thousand and it is very difficult to keep track of all of them, and the expert will track it all in automatic mode and immediately inform you on your computer or phone as soon as the big price movements begins, you will only need to watch the news and decide whether to trade. As i wrote above, the stock is more predictable in its behavior, Apple's split news (it's always very good news for expensive companies) has gone up 30 percent in three weeks, on the first day the stock has gone up 7 percent and you would have known about it immediately with an expert. Zoom shares after news of a very good financial report rose by +35 percent overnight, before that, in the daytime shares rose by 7 percent, which would not have been left without the expert's attention and therefore you would have learned about it in time (screenshot attached).

Many people who trade stocks know that there are thousands of them and that some interesting news is constantly happening on some stocks, on which you can earn money. Be one of the first to learn about profitable stocks with this expert.

The Expert Advisor is able to trade on its own at strong movements (you can test it in strategy tester), but this feature is enabled by default only in the strategy tester and made more for clarity that not all deals are profitable, although filters are added, the Expert Advisor does not trade every time the price spike, but still there are unsuccessful trades, so a man must independently evaluate what caused the price spike and if it is really strong news, then make a decision about trading.

You can write me to the group with questions or suggestions https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01003B472665D701

Recommended symbols: Shares, Cryptocurrencies and all others as you wish.

Recommended working timeframe: Any.

Testing on history in tester: Can be tested on OHLC on M1. During testing, all expert notifications of interesting events on a trading instrument are displayed in the Journal. In the tester, to avoid downloading the history of hundreds of instruments to your computer, the multicurrency mode is disabled and you can test only each instrument individually.

Recommended broker: Any one, preferably with a large number of trading instruments (I trade with Admiral Markets 4000+ instruments).

The expert will be suitable for long-term investors and short-term traders. You can reconfigure the value of the price change and the time for which the price must travel the distance to trigger the alert.

Detailed description of the advisor settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740269