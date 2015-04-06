Impulse Hunter MT5

Wrote for yourself a good expert for profitable trading, which can help you to increase your deposit. He can track all or selected trading instruments of your broker for sharp price hikes. Stocks are best suited for tracking and trading as more trendy instruments than Forex, and are more predictable in their movements, especially on strong positive or negative news. For example, the Tesla stocks increased 60 percent in two weeks after the split was announced (screenshot with chart attached), and on the first day because of the news there was a price jump of +7.5%, which will not go unnoticed by this Expert Advisor and, accordingly, you can jump into a train gaining momentum in time. It is not difficult to track the news on several interesting shares, but even in the first echelons of the shares a few thousand and it is very difficult to keep track of all of them, and the expert will track it all in automatic mode and immediately inform you on your computer or phone as soon as the big price movements begins, you will only need to watch the news and decide whether to trade. As i wrote above, the stock is more predictable in its behavior, Apple's split news (it's always very good news for expensive companies) has gone up 30 percent in three weeks, on the first day the stock has gone up 7 percent and you would have known about it immediately with an expert. Zoom shares after news of a very good financial report rose by +35 percent overnight, before that, in the daytime shares rose by 7 percent, which would not have been left without the expert's attention and therefore you would have learned about it in time (screenshot attached).

Many people who trade stocks know that there are thousands of them and that some interesting news is constantly happening on some stocks, on which you can earn money. Be one of the first to learn about profitable stocks with this expert.

The Expert Advisor is able to trade on its own at strong movements (you can test it in strategy tester), but this feature is enabled by default only in the strategy tester and made more for clarity that not all deals are profitable, although filters are added, the Expert Advisor does not trade every time the price spike, but still there are unsuccessful trades, so a man must independently evaluate what caused the price spike and if it is really strong news, then make a decision about trading.

You can write me to the group with questions or suggestions https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01003B472665D701

Recommended symbols: Shares, Cryptocurrencies and all others as you wish.

Recommended working timeframe: Any.

Testing on history in tester: Can be tested on OHLC on M1. During testing, all expert notifications of interesting events on a trading instrument are displayed in the Journal. In the tester, to avoid downloading the history of hundreds of instruments to your computer, the multicurrency mode is disabled and you can test only each instrument individually.

Recommended broker: Any one, preferably with a large number of trading instruments (I trade with Admiral Markets 4000+ instruments).

The expert will be suitable for long-term investors and short-term traders. You can reconfigure the value of the price change and the time for which the price must travel the distance to trigger the alert.

Detailed description of the advisor settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740269

Recommended products
Hpgoldmaster
Parviz Hamrokulov
Experts
HP GOLD MASTER is a very effective breakout scalper. The Expert Advisor is long-term and shows good results on a long timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses a trailing stop to manage trades, and depending on the situation, it can activate the stop immediately after entering a trade or wait for a small profit. Recommended pairs: XAUUSD; Main features: Fast scalping trades (average position hold time of 0-10 minutes) The EA trades between 01:05 and 23:59 (GMT +2) The EA always uses a small stop loss (
SF90 Scuderia
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Experts
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price. The price will increase by $50 for every 10 purchases. Final price: $4999 For traders seeking a professional and disciplined approach to gold trading, SF90 Scuderia was developed exclusively for XAUUSD, utilizing an advanced combination of quantitative analysis, mathematical models, trend identification, and institutional market movement analysis. Unli
Pips Breaker
Carl Marvin Fajardo
Experts
The Breakout Continues. The System Evolves. Welcome to Pips Breaker EA — an advanced automated trading system developed for traders who value disciplined execution, controlled risk, and professional market monitoring. Pips Breaker was developed through years of testing, refinement, and adaptation to changing market conditions. The latest version introduces an improved hybrid trading engine while preserving the disciplined trading approach behind the original system. Pips Breaker does not open t
Flashe pro trader
Kodjo Olivier Leonard Daga
Experts
FLASHE PRO TRADER - Robot de Trading Professionnel Présentation Générale FLASHE PRO TRADER est un robot de trading professionnel nouvelle génération, conçu pour le Day Trading. Ce système intelligent combine des algorithmes avancés et une gestion des risques robuste dans une solution unique, puissante et automatisée. Développé par DovTech, avec une architecture solide et des stratégies éprouvées, FLASHE PRO TRADER s'adapte à toutes les conditions de marché et offre une protection optima
Range Breakout EA
BM Trading GmbH
4.6 (15)
Experts
Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program. I use the strat
Optimus Prime Tz
Adolf Anatory Mkonda
Experts
Optimus Prime Tz Optimus Prime is not just another EA – it's a complete institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and sophisticated risk management. Built from the ground up with proprietary algorithms, this system represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Scientific Trading Methodology Triple timeframe confirmation 14+ proprietary indicators working in concert Signal threshold system Institutional-grade trend filtering
FVG Profile Multi optimized
Aleksey Usachev
Experts
EA is based on FVG and some filters. M1 timeframe is allowed only. 20 pairs in a set to crate a portfolio. See .set file in comments, it was optimized to work together and cover others losses. Default setting takes current symbol and parameters from a first set. Max risk is hardcoded as 1% per trade in any mode. Common settings: UseRisk - calculate lots based on risk per trade. RiskPerTrade - value in percentage (values above 1 are ignored). UseBalanceLot - lot = balance * BalanceLot. UseVar - v
Gold High
Barat Ali Rezai
4.56 (9)
Experts
***  64% DISCOUNT, LAST CHANCE TO BUY THE EA AT $250, ONLY 3 COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE  ***  Gold High is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on our best strategies in forex trading.  All trades are protected by stop loss. Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management. Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates If needed. Why this EA : T he EA has successfully passed live testing for over 116 weeks Smart entries calculated b
Channel scalper EA MT5
Aleksei Moshkin
5 (1)
Experts
Channel scalper EA The EA trades in the SMA channel based on price change rate and volatility. Trading starts 1 hour before rollover and 1 hour after rollover, from 23:00 to 01:00. Trading settings from 23:00 to 01:00 are suitable for brokers using GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer. If your broker uses GMT-0, the trading start time must be set between 20:00 and 22:00. The EA does not use dangerous strategies, all trading orders are protected by a stop loss. Currency pairs for trading eurusd,
AnniediggyGold
Vinutthapon Bumroong
Experts
XAUUSD DualMode Pro: Master the Gold Market Your Way Conquer the volatility of XAUUSD with an Expert Advisor built for flexibility and precision. Gold trading requires a system that adapts to market momentum, and XAUUSD DualMode Pro is designed to capture bullish opportunities through a sophisticated, dual-layered execution engine. Whether you prefer consistent market action or highly selective, surgical strikes, this EA puts you in complete control. The "Dual-Threat" Advantage Unlike rigid t
RatiborX10 MT5
Nikolay Kositsin
Experts
Трендовая торговая система для работы на рынке Forex на одной из десяти валютных пар - EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY,XAUUSD. Система может открывать одновременно до десяти позиций с использованием десяти различных, независимых друг от друга алгоритмов входа в пределах одного трендового направления с индивидуальными стопами для каждой позиции. Для каждого алгоритма предусмотрен свой магик-номер. При смене тренда все открытые позиции закрываются одновременн
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Xauusd PropFirm
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Experts
XAUUSD Trading Hours Configuration Before using the XAUUSD PropFirm EA , check the XAUUSD market opening time on your broker's MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . The START TIME parameter must be set to 1 hour after the market opens . Example Hantec Broker XAUUSD market opens at: 01:00 Set START TIME to: 02:00 Important: Each broker may use a different server time. Therefore, before trading, verify the XAUUSD market opening time in your MT5 platform and set the START TIME parameter to 1 hour after the market
Afribold Trend Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Afribold Trend Master Introducing the AfriBold Trend Master  Expert Advisor   The AfriBold Trend Master  expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver unparalleled performance in today's dynamic financial markets. Developed by a team of experienced traders and algorithmic experts, this EA harnesses advanced technical analysis to pinpoint trading opportunities with precision. State-of-the-Art Algorithm Incorporates cutting-edge algorithms to identify a
XAU Alpha EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
XAU Alpha EA MT5 (M5 timeframe)  XAU Alpha is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. The system operates entirely based on predefined algorithmic rules and automatically manages trade execution when programmed conditions are met. This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who prefer a structured, rule-based grid trading approach rather than discretionary decision-making. Suggested Trading Environment Instrument XAUUSD Timeframe M5 Rec
MaCrossStrategy
Yan Xiong Xue
Experts
Moving Average Trading System Strategy Overview This trading system is a trend-following strategy, enabling multi-instrument trading on a single chart. Recommended trading instruments: GBPUSD|GBPJPY|USDJPY|XAUUSD|XAUJPY|BTCUSD|XTIUSD|USTEC Special Note: Trading instrument codes may have suffixes or prefixes on different platforms; please revise them to the corresponding codes of your platform in the parameter list. Chart timeframes to load: D1, H4 Filter the trend with slow-period moving avera
DAX Range BreakOut EA
Samuel Masumbuko Aganze
Experts
Le DAX Range BreakOut EA est un expert advisor développé spécifiquement pour le marché allemand DAX (GER40). Conçu pour capturer les mouvements de prix après des périodes de consolidation, ce robot utilise une stratégie de breakout basée sur les ranges horaires, avec des fonctionnalités avancées pour gérer le risque et maximiser les profits. Il est recommandé d’utiliser le DAX avec les paramètres par défaut pour un rendement optimal. Contrairement à de nombreux autres programmes du marché MQL5,
Advanced ADX Bot
Steve Zoeger
1 (1)
Experts
Welcome to the MT 5 Advanced ADX Robot Simply set the ADX Indicator Filter as you want and the Robot does the Job for you. Features: - Magic Number - Spread Filter - Take Profit - Stop Loss - Bar Shift - Exit at opposite Signal - Filter (adjustable) - Trailing (adjustable) - Martingale (adjustable) and many  more. Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7. If you need help setting it up please feel free to contact me.
Lions share ATR Line MT5
Evgeny Levchenko
Experts
Lions share AtrLine MT5 is a  trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for trend-following. Its strategy is based on the      ATR Line indicator, which is built upon the Average True Range (ATR) and a Moving Average (MA). The expert advisor identifies the trend direction when the price breaks the indicator's line and uses an additional filter to confirm signals, helping to filter out false entries. Thanks to its flexible money management settings, a built-in volatility filter, and a t
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
Daikoku MT5
Imamudin Alimuradov
Experts
The system of work, the adviser is trending!!! and it is concluded on averaging the price over a period of time with the placing and changing the location of pending orders.  The system has proven itself over many years of trading me on a real account. And I wrote an adviser so that you can try this strategy!!! The promotion price is up to 15.03.2023 at $ 50 after +350      If you want to use the settings on multiple currency pairs, file EAAset.txt with the general settings for all currency pai
Gold Multi Time Multi Divergence EA
Gazi Mahmudur Rahman
Experts
Gold Multi Time Multi Divergence EA          (200 usd to 1000 usd in 7 months)    Check Demo          Check Demo          Check Demo          Check Demo           Check Demo The Gold Multi Time Multi Divergence EA is a professional-grade trading system for MT5, built to capture high-probability reversals and trend continuations with precision. It is specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) but also works seamlessly on Forex, Indices, and Crypto. Strategy Overview This EA combines price
Cross MA TrendX
Arkadii Zagorulko
5 (1)
Experts
Cross MA TrendX is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around a clear Moving Average trading structure, with additional filters, basket control and practical safety settings. The idea is simple for the user: choose the market, choose the risk, choose how strict the entries should be, and let the EA manage signals and recovery according to the selected limits. Version 6.0 keeps the classic CMTX character, but gives the system a cleaner control panel: selective entries, volatility awareness, sprea
Gator Trend
Aleksandr Zakhvatkin
Experts
Советник основан на довольно интересной связке двух классических индикаторов: Аллигатор и Стохастик. Стохастик используется на более старшем таймфрейме для фильтрации направления, а сделки открываются по сигналам Аллигатора. Настройки советника Группа "Настройки торговли" lot размер лота new bar control   включить/отключить явный контроль открытия нового бара Группа "Настройки Аллигатора" working timeframe период the period for calculating the jaws период для расчета челюстей horizontal disp
Quantum Liquidity Hunter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Experts
Quantum Liquidity Hunter (QLH) — Smart Money Liquidity Grab & Reversal EA Trade the stop-hunt. Don't get caught in it. The Story Behind Every Losing Trade Every trader has felt it: price rips through an obvious high or low, triggers your stop, and then reverses exactly where you were originally right. That isn't bad luck — it's liquidity. Above every swing high, every equal high, every previous day/week/month high, and every Asian/London/New York session high, retail stop-losses and breakout ord
Gold Pyramid Trader Pro
Jianxiong Xiao
Experts
Gold Pyramid Trader Pro is a standalone MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for gold-focused automated trading, especially XAUUSD and broker-specific gold symbols. It combines neutral grid deployment, trend breakout entries, pyramid-style trend following, martingale recovery layers, one-sided trend mode, and account-level risk control in one configurable EA. The EA is designed for traders who want a flexible rule-based system rather than a fixed black-box strategy. All key trading logic can b
Gold EA Signal M5 Pro
Thanh Dai Huynh
Experts
DAIBANG 5 WIN – Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor (XAUUSD M5) Check out my EA results videos on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KndcRmbum6w Features Designed exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold) . Optimized for the   M5 timeframe . Recommended for   Vantage Broker . Supports   Fully Automatic Trading   and   Manual Signal Mode . Intelligent trend analysis system. Strict Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) management. Advanced money management and risk control. Supports both Demo and L
Valtoro Aurum
Miroslav Kralik
Experts
Valtoro Aurum EA MT5 Signals: XAUUSD - Gold Only: Oficial signal in live conditions Where there are community signals that are not included in the MQL5 product description, we do not guarantee their relevance. !!MYFXBOOK LINK WITH REAL TIME PERFORMANCE IS VISIBLE IN OUR MQL GROUP CHAT!! Join to the MQL group Chat, where u can see under the hood and find answers for your questios https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01ec8523106adc01 Discounted price!!!  The price will increase by $100 with ev
THV Gold M1 Scalper MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, If you are a GOLD scalper looking for a high-performance Expert Advisor with simple and clear settings, this EA is a great choice. It is optimized for scalping GOLD on the M1 timeframe The EA applies smart hidden scalping logic designed to capture quick profits when the market volatility is sufficient. By accumulating small profits consistently, your account can grow steadily over time Why this EA? No complicated analysis, no complicated setup. Only simplicity and effectiveness that
Titan X Pro EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
5 (1)
Experts
Titan X Pro EA >>>  Price will be increased after Every 10 Copies of purchase. Overview: Titan X Pro EA   is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for automated trading XAUUSD, BTCUSD, ETHUSD. The system is built around one simple idea: the user should not have to become the operator of their own Expert Advisor. There is no need to configure dozens of parameters, constantly monitor the chart or interfere with active trade management. Titan X Pro EA   independently handles the entire
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.89 (35)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (30)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (142)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (8)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.54 (26)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.09 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.8 (25)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 16th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.45 (135)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (508)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
More from author
RealCryptoLevels Connector MT5
Viktor Ternovskyi
1 (1)
Utilities
This utility is designed to receive volumes from order books from larger crypto exchanges and transfer information to the indicator  RealCryptoLevels . The   RealCryptoLevels   indicator by downloading the order book of crypt exchanges with maximum depth shows horizontal volumes of popular crypto currencies on the chart, so you can see not only the volumes, but also the levels and them strength (see screenshots), which is very important for successful trading in all strategies from scalping to m
FREE
RealCryptoLevels Connector MT4
Viktor Ternovskyi
Utilities
This utility is designed to receive volumes from order books from larger crypto exchanges and transfer information to the indicator  RealCryptoLevels . The   RealCryptoLevels   indicator by downloading the order book of crypt exchanges with maximum depth shows horizontal volumes of popular crypto currencies on the chart, so you can see not only the volumes, but also the levels and them strength (see screenshots), which is very important for successful trading in all strategies from scalping to m
FREE
RealCryptoLevels MT4
Viktor Ternovskyi
Indicators
The  RealCryptoLevels  indicator by downloading the order book of crypt exchanges with maximum depth shows horizontal volumes of popular crypto currencies on the chart, so you can see not only the volumes, but also the levels and them strength (see screenshots), which is very important for successful trading in all strategies from scalping to medium-term trading, because you can see the preferences of buyers and sellers at the moment and their mood for the future. The indicator pulls volume dat
Common Positions Close MT5
Viktor Ternovskyi
Utilities
The Expert Advisor helps in manual trading or closes the positions of another Expert Advisor. He is designed to automatically close position or group positions when the total conditions is reached. He does not open deals on his own. The EA can close positions on one symbol, on the entire account or on a specified magic number. You can specify in the settings the general Take and the general StopLoss for a group of positions for close. If you have any questions, comments or suggestions, write me
RealCryptoLevels MT5
Viktor Ternovskyi
Indicators
The RealCryptoLevels indicator by downloading the order book of crypt exchanges with maximum depth shows horizontal volumes of popular crypto currencies on the chart, so you can see not only the volumes, but also the levels and them strength (see screenshots), which is very important for successful trading in all strategies from scalping to medium-term trading, because you can see the preferences of buyers and sellers at the moment and their mood for the future. The indicator pulls volume data
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review