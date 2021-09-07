Moving Average EA MT4/5 Backtests & Set Files

✔️ Moving Average EA ΜΤ4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45633



✔️ Moving Average EA ΜΤ5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47673

How to Test the Demo Version of the Moving Average EA MT5 in the MT5 Strategy Tester

(you will find the optimized set files at the bottom of this page)

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RECOMMENDATIONS FOR AUGUST 2026 - NEW OPTIMIZED SET FILES !!!

For the Moving Average EA MT4/5, my current recommendation is to TRADE ONLY the following (and NOT ALL provided) set files: AUDCAD, CADJPY, EURCAD, GBPCAD, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, JP225, NZDUSD, UK100, USDCAD with a risk of 0.5% or lower per trade.

You can find the Moving Average EA MT4/5 set files, along with detailed instructions and advice, at the bottom of this guide.









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Advice

My EAs are not magic systems that predict the market, but solid,

built to achieve consistent results without using martingale or grid strategies. Success with them requires

. I

all my EAs, publish

, and review their performance every month. Always

and keep your

or lower.





Risk Management Recommendations

If you plan to trade only one of my recommended set files, you can keep the Risk % per trade at the default 3% .

of my recommended set files, you can keep the . If you want to trade 2-3 set files , I suggest lowering the Risk % to 1% .

, I suggest lowering the . If you intend to trade all recommended set files, I strongly suggest setting the Risk % per trade to 0.5% or lower per symbol.

To use this EA, you will need approximately $100–150 per set file or symbol. To trade all recommended set files with a low risk of 0.5% per symbol, you should have around $1000 to maintain properly balanced risk management.





Broker Server Time Adjustment

Please check your broker's server time in MT4/5 by navigating to View >> Market Watch Window. All provided set files are optimized for ICMarkets GMT+3 servers in the summer (GMT+2 in winter). If your broker operates on a different GMT, you must adjust the trading hours in the set files accordingly. For example, if your broker’s server time is GMT+0 in the summer, you need to shift all trading hours back by 3 hours.

Example: If the set file has the following hours:

Start Hour: 12

Start Minutes: 00

End Hour: 22

End Minutes: 50

You need to adjust them to:

Start Hour: 9

Start Minutes: 00

End Hour: 19

End Minutes: 50