UV Samurai
- Experts
- Banh Thanh Vi
- Version: 1.45
- Updated: 20 November 2025
- Activations: 5
UV Samurai
UV Samurai is a specially designed Expert Advisor (EA) that automatically opens trading orders at predefined price intervals (Distance) to take advantage of market movements in a controlled manner.
The EA operates based on a multiplier distance mechanism for each subsequent trade, combined with the DDR (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction) risk management system to minimize potential losses and maintain account safety during high-volatility market conditions.