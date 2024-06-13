Unleash the power of advanced trading with "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5", the Expert Advisor designed to elevate your trading strategy through intelligent market analysis and precision. Here's why "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" is the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize their potential:

1. Advanced Market Analysis: Harnessing the power of comprehensive market history analysis, "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" makes precise predictions about future market movements. By examining historical data and identifying patterns, this EA delivers insights that help you stay ahead in the trading game.

2. Intelligent Position Management: Experience intelligent position entries and exits with "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5". The EA uses sophisticated algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points, ensuring you capture the best opportunities in the market. This smart decision-making process is designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks.

3. Proven Performance: Backtesting results from July 2020 to May 2024 demonstrate the impressive capabilities of "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5". During this period, the EA achieved a remarkable balance growth of 3,700%, showcasing its effectiveness and reliability. These results speak volumes about the potential gains you can achieve with this advanced trading tool.

Why Choose "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5"?

Cutting-edge Technology : Utilizes the latest in market analysis and trading algorithms.

: Utilizes the latest in market analysis and trading algorithms. User-friendly : Easy to set up and integrates seamlessly with MetaTrader 5.

: Easy to set up and integrates seamlessly with MetaTrader 5. Proven Track Record: Demonstrated exceptional performance in backtesting.

Elevate your trading strategy with "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" and join the ranks of successful traders who trust in its precision and intelligence. Make informed decisions, optimize your trades, and watch your balance grow with this state-of-the-art Expert Advisor.

Get started today and transform your trading experience with "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5"!





⚠︎ IMPORTANT ⚠︎ The Statistical Intelligence EA MT5 has been optimized for the currency pair EURUSD at 1H timeframe. If you wish to try it out with other markets and timeframes, feel free to contact me so I can suggest ranges and steps for each variable for you to run the optimization.

All default value parameters in the EA are the recommended ones, except for "Variable 5". The recommended value for this variable is 150. It is important that the value is changed, otherwise the EA might not work as efficient as indicated in the backtesting results.

When running the EA in the strategy tester, it will take a while for positions to start opening. This depends on the value of the variable 5 and it is because the EA needs to gather historical data first. In live trading, the historical data are already loaded on the platform therefore trading will start immediately as soon as the first signal appears.

The price for the EA will increase every 10 purchases.



