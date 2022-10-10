Range Breakout EA

4.6
Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept.

The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program. I use the strategy in a live trading account for many years now and so far it is doing really good.


Please do your own testing!! My inputs might not be the best ones and there might be better settings. I cannot give any advice or recommendation since I cannot predict future market movement.


<General Settings>

Timeframe Range Calculation: Chart timeframe used for range calculation (always use PERIOD_M1 for live trading and only change in tester if you do not have enough M1 data)


(Trading Volume Modes):

VOLUME_FIXED > Uses a fixed lot size for every trade

VOLUME_MANAGED > Uses "Fixed Lots" per each „Fixed Lots Per x Money“ amount of money in your trading account

VOLUME_PERCENT > The lot size will be calculated so that the set percentage of your account will be lost if the inital SL is triggered

VOLUME_MONEY > The lot size will be calculated so that the set amount of money will be lost if the inital SL is triggered


Trading Volume: Mode for the calculation of the lot size for each trade

Fixed Lots: Lot size for VOLUME_FIXED and VOLUME_MANAGED

Fixed Lots Per x Money: Base amount for VOLUME_MANAGED

Risk Percentage of Balance: Risk percent for VOLUME_PERCENT

Risk Money: Risk amount for VOLUME_MONEY

Order Buffer Points (0 = No Buffer): Orders will be placed x points above and below the range


(TP And SL Calculation Modes):

CALC_MODE_OFF > No TP/SL will be placed

CALC_MODE_FACTOR > Distance is a multiple of the current range

CALC_MODE_PERCENT > Distance is a percentage of the current range high (for buy) or low (for sell)

CALC_MODE_POINTS > Distance is set in points. One point is always the smallest price change for the current symbol, e.g. EURUSD, 5 digits > 1 point = 0.00001 or US30, 2 digits > 1 point = 0.01


Target Calc Mode: Calculation mode for the TP distance (entry to TP)

Target Value: Value for the TP calculation based on the Target Calc Mode

Stop Calc Mode: Calculation mode for the SL distance (entry to SL)

Stop Value: Value for the SL calculation based on the Stop Calc Mode


<Time Settings>

Range Start Hour: Hour for the start time of the daily range

Range Start Minute: Minute for the start time of the daily range

Range End Hour: Hour for the end time of the daily range

Range End Minute: Minute for the end time of the daily range

Delete Orders Hour: Hour for the expiration time of pending orders

Delete Orders Minute: Minute for the expiration time of pending orders

Close Positions: Decides if open positions are closed at the close position time

Close Positions Hour: Hour for the close time of open positions

Close Positions Minute: Minute for the close time of open positions


<Trailing Stop Settings>

(TSL Calculation Modes):

TSL_MODE_OFF > Trailing stop stop is inactive

TSL_MODE_PERCENT > Distance is a percentage of the position open price

TSL_MODE_POINTS > Distance is set in points. One point is always the smallest price change for the current symbol, e.g. EURUSD, 5 digits > 1 point = 0.00001 or US30, 2 digits > 1 point = 0.01


BE Calc Mode: Calculation mode for the break even stop

BE Stop Trigger Value: The Break Even Stop is activated as soon as a trade is more than the BE Stop Trigger Value in profit

BE Stop Buffer Value: The Break Even Stop will move the stop loss BE Stop Puffer Value in profit once it is activated

TSL Calc Mode: Calculation mode for the classic trailing stop

TSL Trigger Value: The Trailing Stop is activated as soon as a trade is more than the TSL Trigger Value in profit

TSL Value: The Trailing Stop will be trailed in this set distance behind the current market price

TSL Step Value: The SL will only be modified if it is at least this distance above the previous SL


<Trading Frequency Settings>

Max Long Trades: Maximum amount of buy trades on a single day

Max Short Trades: Maximum amount of sell trades on a single day

Max Total Trades: Maximum amount of trades on a single day


<Range Filter Settings>

Min Range Points: Ranges are ignored if they are smaller than the Min Range Points

Min Range Percent: Ranges are ignored if they are smaller than the Min Range Percent

Max Range Points: Ranges are ignored if they are bigger than the Max Range Points

Max Range Percent: Ranges are ignored if they are bigger than the Max Range Percent


<More Settings>

Range Color: Color of the range object in the chart

Order Comment: Commentary for every order the EA places

Magic Number: This number should be unique for every EA in your account since the EAs use it to identify their own trades

Chart Comment: Activates or deactivates the comment in the upper left corner of the chart

Debug Mode: Activate to see more information about the current EA state in the experts journal

Reviews 15
Victor Alfonso Ramirez Tobon
535
Victor Alfonso Ramirez Tobon 2024.11.19 15:45 
 

Es el mejor EA que he probado, simple. la estrategia funciona si sabes aplicarla, me ha encantado. Las funciones son pocas, me gustaría que fueran mejor detalladas en el EA pero cumple su cometido. René es un gran desarrollador, siempre ha sido sincero ha creado sus productos para enseñar, y más allá de ser rentables o no, ha logrado con su sinceridad demostrarnos que una estrategia simple puede ser rentable a lo largo del tiempo.

Yen-Forex
51
Yen-Forex 2024.09.17 09:14 
 

I sent u a private message with my problem when i use this EA for exness. Hope u can help me solve it! Thanks

bob thomson
585
bob thomson 2024.02.07 23:09 
 

I spend over 200 dollars for this EA yet the developer refuses to implement the option to set the SL in percentage like he does in his YouTube streams. He proudly says in his streams that he uses the range Breakout EA for gold but hides the fact that with this product you can't trade gold fully automatic because there is no option to set the SL in percentage. When you ask the developer he speaks weirdly that I as a customer should learn programming by myself to implement the requested "feature". LOL, Rene. Kann man als 200 euro zahlender Kunde nichtmal erwarten, dass eine in youtubevideos beworbene Funktion des Bots implementiert wird? und selbst wenn du nur mir die Version mit einer Accountnummersperre schickst... Was ein Witz. Da ist der User support von so vielen Verkäufern besser, die ihre backtests manipulieren.

Warning: Don't buy this product expecting it to work flawless on Gold. The developer refuses to implement a SL in percentage feature, therefore you would have to calculate the SL every single day by hand and then set the SL by hand. To clarify: you would spend 200 dollars for this EA to manually set the Stoploss by hand every single day on gold. Never seen such a "customer support".

Edit: He Implemented it. Thanks! back to 5 stars &lt;

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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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Turnaround Tuesday EA MT5
BM Trading GmbH
Experts
This EA can be used to trade the well known Turnaround Tuesday strategy. The original idea of the strategy is to wait for setbacks in the major indices and then benefit from recovery moves at the beginning of a new week. Many traders used (and still use) this strategy over the years. The EA will only open buy trades. Personally I use the program in index CFDs because these should tend to go up sooner or later. Economies are growing and so do the big indices. Even though nobody can guarantee thi
Trade Bro EA
BM Trading GmbH
4.76 (111)
Utilities
The Trade Bro tool helps you to calculate your positions size and place orders quickly. You no longer need to count ticks or do time consuming calculations. The easy to understand graphical panel is designed to interact with the chart of your symbol perfectly. Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) List of Inputs: <Graphic> InpFontSize: FontSize of the text of the trading panel. InpShowLinesRight: When set to true the entry, TP and SL lines will be oriente
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Trend Tracer EA
BM Trading GmbH
4.42 (62)
Experts
The Trend Trader EA can identify and trade market trends. Due to the nature of the strategy it will perform better in trendy market conditions and might struggle with sideways markets. It includes various trade management options to make adjustments whenever the market requires it. If you like the program then please consider leaving a 5 star rating and a short comment :)
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Range Breakout EA MT4
BM Trading GmbH
5 (2)
Experts
Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program.  I use the stra
Ninja Turtle Scalper EA
BM Trading GmbH
2 (1)
Experts
The Ninja Turtle Scalper uses the Donchian Channel EA to find entry signals – just like the famous turtle trades did back then. The indicator is simple but yet effective. It is used by professional traders for many years and now also part of the MT5 framework. If you ever wanted to use the indicator's signals for scalping entries, this is the right EA for you. No AI, Martingale or Grid needed. This is NOT the holy grail of trading. It will not make you rich over night and it is not risk free. Ju
Go Long EA
BM Trading GmbH
2 (1)
Experts
The Go Long EA was designed to follow a really simple strategy. Many traders are seeking for the next super complex algorithm, while in reality the most basic concepts are the ones that work best. One of these basic concepts is the concept of growing economy. In theory (and the past has definitely proven this so far) the worldwide economy is always growing. In practice this means that some financial markets/symbols/products, such as index or stock CFDs, benefit from this. So why not just buy the
Trend Tracer EA MT4
BM Trading GmbH
4.2 (5)
Experts
The Trend Trader EA can identify and trade market trends. Due to the nature of the strategy it will perform better in trendy market conditions and might struggle with sideways markets. It includes various trade management options to make adjustments whenever the market requires it. If you like the program then please consider leaving a 5 star rating and a short comment :)
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Slippage Calculator
BM Trading GmbH
5 (3)
Utilities
If you are using scalping strategies (or any strategy that uses stop orders for position opening or closing) you need to know your slippage. Slippage is the difference between your pending order price and the price that your brokers uses to execute your order. This can be really different and depends on the broker as well as on the market conditions (news, trading hours, etc..) With this small script you can calculate the slippage you "paid" in points and also in your account currency. You also
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Slippage Analyzer MT4
BM Trading GmbH
5 (2)
Utilities
If you are using scalping strategies (or any strategy that uses stop loss orders for position closing) you need to know your slippage. Slippage is the difference between your order price and the price that your brokers uses to execute your order. This can be really different and depends on the broker as well as on the market conditions (news, trading hours, etc..) With this small script you can calculate the slippage you "paid" in points and also in your account currency. You also get average va
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Trendline Trader EA
BM Trading GmbH
5 (2)
Utilities
The Trendline Trader EA helps you to analyze and trade the markets with trendlines. You can place and modify lines easily with only few clicks. When you found a strong trend you can also activate the lines to open trades (or place orders) when reached by the price. The tool helps you to analyze multiple markets and still be able to trade trends without sitting in front of the charts all the time. You can change the appearance of the lines. It might be a good idea to choose different colors or si
Tester Trader EA
BM Trading GmbH
Utilities
The Tester Trader EA is designed to simulate your manual trading strategy in the strategy tester. By default this is not possible and manual trading is completely disabled in the MT5 strategy tester. This tool helps you to open, manage and close orders and positions easily using action buttons in the chart. Forward testing your manual trading strategy can be a real pain. Time moves slow and it can take days or months to fully test a manual trading strategy. With this tool you can simulate forwar
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mawere24 Fadilu
30
mawere24 Fadilu 2025.09.15 00:29 
 

i paid for it today and the only problem am having right now is i can not run it on my two accounts meanwhile is the same mql5 login, pls can you help me out

BM Trading GmbH
85300
Reply from developer Rene Balke 2025.09.15 04:58
hey :) what error message do you get? send me a private message please. also make sure to ask the mql5 support because they handle the licensing.
Anton Greydon
202
Anton Greydon 2025.06.30 13:20 
 

From my perspective, this EA unfortunately falls squarely into the stereotype of German engineering. It is needlesly overcomplicated, lacks clear definitions for the variables, and the total amount of possible combinations is probably on par with a game of GO. If you are willing to spend an endless amount of hours trying to figure out how the settings work together then go ahead and buy it. If you are looking for something that is intuitively easy to uderstand, well designed and at least somewhat on a professional level then this is dfinetly not for you. Let's start with the lot position size types and settings. The descrption for Value Managed says: VOLUME_MANAGED > Uses "Fixed Lots" per each „Fixed Lots Per x Money“ amount of money in your trading account. What the hell does that mean? That the the lot size is calculated based on the value in "Fixed lots Per X Money" or that is it calculated based on the total equity available in the acount? And it gets better. If you want to size a trade according to a percentage of the equity in your account, you would think simply specifying that percentage would do the trick. But no. If you only choose the "VOLUME PERCENT" in the drop down window and enter a percentage amount but do not check "TARGET CALL MODE" and "STOP CALC MODE" the EA will continue to size the trades based on fixed lots. In addition to that, who knows what will happen if you check both the regular SL option and the TS option at the same time. DIdn't get as far as trying to figure out which is prioritized. The seller claims the EA uses a low risk strategy. Be very carefull with that. Do not change any settings on a life account before you thoroughly backtest and ensure that the variables on your backest are aboslutely the same as in the life account. For some of the instruments like gold and the GBPUSD results are extremely sensitive to changes in time settings. A change of an hour or even half an hour can make the difference between profit and getting wrecked. I can imagine missing adjusting times due to day light savings could mean problems. I only got the default settings to work well on backtesting the USDJPY. And that is also only if you backtest up to about 5-8 years back. If you go back 20 years it will fail. Lastly, the seller claims he cannot provide settings because he cannot predict the future. Wow really? Thanks for the revelation. If you want settings recommendations, you will be forced to spend a conciderable amount of time browsing through his Youtube videos. Not sure if that is on purpose to increase his viewer count on Youtube or not, but it is certanly an annoyance. He could easily just provide recommendations with the disclaimer that the variables did well on backtests but that they are no guarantees for future results like a reasonable vendor would. Again, may be a German thing who knows. I have no doubt this guy is not a scammer and that he means well, but this EA is simply not something I could recommend to anyone at its current stage. *****************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

Changing my review to 4 stars. What I said earlier still holds. The settings are overly complicated and the definitions unclear. However, this is one of the best EA's out there when it comes to performance if YOU KNOW WHAT YOU ARE DOING. After several weeks of backtesting and also looking at profits on live accounts the strategy is solid, profitable, and applicable to a wide variety of instruments. Not many EA's can say that. The breakout strategy works better on some instruments than others but if you get the time settings right, the SL, and the sizes of the trades, you will come out ahead. I cannot stress enough however, that you cannot simply use time settings at an ad hoc basis. That will fail. Backtesting multiple scenarios, time frames, trade sizes and other available variables in the EA are key. Even the "trade frequency" which Rene, as far I can tell, ussualy keeps at zero, has a large impact and sometimes a very profitable one. Now make no mistake. This will be a time intesive endeavour. This EA might be, just might, one of the best out there. But it is not something you can just deploy without a thorough understanding of how the settings work (not the strategy, the strategy is beautilly simple) and hours and hours of backtesting.

BM Trading GmbH
85300
Reply from developer Rene Balke 2025.06.30 13:39
Hi Anton, thanks for your review and the feedback. It is true that the EA has a lot of different options. This is because over the time more and more functions were requested and I tried to provide as much flexibility as possible. Unfortunately this makes the EA more complex. I try to explain everything in the video on the mql5 page. The "STOP_CALC_MODE" (or a SL in general) is necessary to calculate the lotsize in percent because otherwise the stop distance (for sell trades) is infinite and the math cannot be done. After all I am very sorry that you do not like the EA. Now that you purchased and used the EA there is not a lot I can do about it. For everyone else reading this: PLEASE TEST THE EA BEFORE PURCHASING. You can test every EA in the mql5 market for free before purchasing. If you then have any questions make sure to ask me (or the seller of the EA you want to purchase) via direct message BEFORE purchasing. Also please note that I never recommend settings. You can copy my settings from my YouTube videos but I recommend to do your own tests. This is the best way to get a good feeling for a strategy/EA. None of my products are sold with any marketing or unrealiable claims. I simple cannot say which strategy will work best in the future. If you are looking for a "plug and play" solution you will NOT find it on my profile. In this case please simply do not purchase any of my products. There are many products/sellers in the market and other might promise things that I simply cannot/do not want to promise.
Victor Alfonso Ramirez Tobon
535
Victor Alfonso Ramirez Tobon 2024.11.19 15:45 
 

Es el mejor EA que he probado, simple. la estrategia funciona si sabes aplicarla, me ha encantado. Las funciones son pocas, me gustaría que fueran mejor detalladas en el EA pero cumple su cometido. René es un gran desarrollador, siempre ha sido sincero ha creado sus productos para enseñar, y más allá de ser rentables o no, ha logrado con su sinceridad demostrarnos que una estrategia simple puede ser rentable a lo largo del tiempo.

Yen-Forex
51
Yen-Forex 2024.09.17 09:14 
 

I sent u a private message with my problem when i use this EA for exness. Hope u can help me solve it! Thanks

bob thomson
585
bob thomson 2024.02.07 23:09 
 

I spend over 200 dollars for this EA yet the developer refuses to implement the option to set the SL in percentage like he does in his YouTube streams. He proudly says in his streams that he uses the range Breakout EA for gold but hides the fact that with this product you can't trade gold fully automatic because there is no option to set the SL in percentage. When you ask the developer he speaks weirdly that I as a customer should learn programming by myself to implement the requested "feature". LOL, Rene. Kann man als 200 euro zahlender Kunde nichtmal erwarten, dass eine in youtubevideos beworbene Funktion des Bots implementiert wird? und selbst wenn du nur mir die Version mit einer Accountnummersperre schickst... Was ein Witz. Da ist der User support von so vielen Verkäufern besser, die ihre backtests manipulieren.

Warning: Don't buy this product expecting it to work flawless on Gold. The developer refuses to implement a SL in percentage feature, therefore you would have to calculate the SL every single day by hand and then set the SL by hand. To clarify: you would spend 200 dollars for this EA to manually set the Stoploss by hand every single day on gold. Never seen such a "customer support".

Edit: He Implemented it. Thanks! back to 5 stars &lt;

ROLF WILLY ORTMANN
929
ROLF WILLY ORTMANN 2023.06.21 15:59 
 

Lieber Rene, absolut Topp Deluxe. Schaut ruhig nochmal in die Kommentare, da habe ich etwas ausfürlicher geschrieben. Vielen Dank Rene, für diesen ausgezeichneten EA.

BM Trading GmbH
85300
Reply from developer Rene Balke 2023.06.21 16:46
Danke für das nette Feedback :)
Anthony Arundell
98
Anthony Arundell 2023.05.13 09:55 
 

The reason I purchased the software If I want to set up a straddle trade on a 30 min candle after the London open eg 1 buy 1 sell with a 15 pip stop loss on both trades Is it possible to have a buffer of 3 pips on the top and bottom of said candle?

BM Trading GmbH
85300
Reply from developer Rene Balke 2023.05.13 16:27
Hey :) You should find the Order Puffer Points in the inputs. If you enter a value it will place the stop orders x points above and below the range/candle.
Giorgio Capuzzi
23
Giorgio Capuzzi 2023.03.03 11:29 
 

It does what it says, however there are 2 main functionalities which are missing and I think are quite important: 1) Maximum daily/weekly drawdown checker; 2) Range amplitude filter: if there is not a significant variation of the price during the range calculation, the two orders are very close to each other and a high slippage might cause a big loss. I suggest to implement a filter which does not place the two orders if the price variation of the range is too short/narrow (for example it could be another numeric percentage input from the user and if the price variation is lower than this numeric percentage the orders are not placed).

BM Trading GmbH
85300
Reply from developer Rene Balke 2023.03.03 13:02
Thanks for the feedback :) I will consider this when I work on the EA again.
CURTES
155
CURTES 2023.01.27 07:26 
 

HI Rene, Can this EA leave buy/sell stop orders open that were not triggered for more than 24hrs? Thanks

BM Trading GmbH
85300
Reply from developer Rene Balke 2023.01.27 08:31
Hey, that is not really part of the strategy. You can keep positions open though.
kykenw
19
kykenw 2022.12.20 16:00 
 

Happy to see that proper risk management was added

BM Trading GmbH
85300
Reply from developer Rene Balke 2022.12.20 17:45
Bro please only rate the EA version that you used :D This has nothing to do with other EAs that I show on YouTube. But I plan to add the "risk in percent" feature soon ;)
sotos7389562
49
sotos7389562 2022.12.16 19:58 
 

Great EA!!!!!!!!!!!!

Quinn Cameron Roberts
149
Quinn Cameron Roberts 2022.11.21 21:10 
 

Fantastic EA. Works as intended with great results.

Максим Александрович
83
Максим Александрович 2022.10.22 12:02 
 

Hi Renne. I'm just a beginner and this is my first purchased Expert Advisor!=) Martingales and other grids are the way to margin calls on small balances=) May I ask: What is the recommended leverage for the adviser (let's say $100:50 leverage) is suitable? And it would be nice if you posted your set files for pair settings.. Thanks =))!!

BM Trading GmbH
85300
Reply from developer Rene Balke 2022.10.22 12:40
Hey, I am glad you wanna use this EA. The leverage is not really important here since it is not a high risk program. Just make sure you have enough margin available to open positions. You can test this easily in the strategy tester ;) Also for set files I do not really like to make recommendations. Unfortunately I cannot say what will work good in the future. I use the default settings for USDJPY and adjust the times a bit for EURUSD. That worked quite well in the past but please make sure that you do your own testing.
lukeefx81
19
lukeefx81 2022.10.20 13:46 
 

Awesome EA:)

BM Trading GmbH
85300
Reply from developer Rene Balke 2022.10.20 14:17
:)
Torsten Zank
84
Torsten Zank 2022.10.11 14:05 
 

Endlich kein Grid/Martingale System mehr! Der EA arbeitet genau so wie im Video von Rene beschrieben. Ich nutze den EA aktuell mit EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD und USDCHF in verschiedenen Zeitfenstern. Ich passe aktuell noch die Parameter an für das Erstellen der Range. Habe schon viele Videos von Rene verfolgt und die Erklärungen und Beschreibungen sind immer aufschlussreich. Heute am 11.10.22 wurde bereits das erste Update des EAs herausgegeben (v1.1) Wenn der Support so bleibt, wird dies ein guter EA, der sich in Zukunft großer Beliebtheit erfreuen wird.

BM Trading GmbH
85300
Reply from developer Rene Balke 2022.10.11 16:04
Danke für das nette Feedback :) Die 1.1er Version war nur eine kleine Anpassung. Aber wenn es sonst zu Problemen/Fragen kommt, dann werde ich mein Bestes geben, die zu beantworten. Viel Spaß und Erfolg mit dem EA ;)
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