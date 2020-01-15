DYJ Williams Percent Range MT5
- Experts
- Daying Cao
- Version: 2.3
- Activations: 5
The DYJ Williams Percent Range is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and Williams' Percent Range indicators. The Indicator values ranging between -80% and -100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between -0% and -20% indicate that the market is overbought.
Input Parameters
WPR settings
- InpSpread = 50 -- When the spread is greater than or equal to 50, the signal is ignored
- InpWPRPeriod = 360 -- WPR: averaging period
- InpWPROversoldArea = 99.9 -- Oversold Area
- InpWPROverboughtArea = 0.1 -- Overbought Area
Trading settings
- InpLots = 0.01-- lots
- InpTF = PERIOD_H1 -- Time Frame
- InpPipStep =30 -- Order step
- InpMaxOrders = 1 -- Max Orders
- InpTakeProfit = 1000 -- TakeProfit (in pips)
- InpStopLoss = 600 -- Stop Loss (in pips)
- InpTotalProfit = 0.0 -- When the number of positions is greater than 2 and the total profit is greater than InpTotalProfit, all positions are closed
- InpTrailingStop = 5000 -- Trailing Stop (in pips)
- InpTrailingStep = 5000 -- Trailing Step (in pips)
- InpUseAlternatives = false -- Whether to use alternative strategies
- InpNewTP = 200 -- L'order TP(Increased,in pips) for GrowthRat(200,300,500 etc)
- InpLStoploss =800 -- L'order SL(Increased,in pips) (SL<=InpTakeProfit+InpStopLoss*2/3;200,300,400 etc)
- InpIncreasedProfit =10 -- Increased Profit($) for GrowthRat
- InpExpiration = 1440000 -- Expiration Of Pending