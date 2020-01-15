DYJ Williams Percent Range MT5

The DYJ Williams Percent Range is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and  Williams' Percent Range indicators. The Indicator values ranging between -80% and -100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between -0% and -20% indicate that the market is overbought. 

Input Parameters 

WPR settings

  • InpSpread = 50 -- When the spread is greater than or equal to 50, the signal is ignored
  • InpWPRPeriod  = 360  -- WPR: averaging period
  • InpWPROversoldArea         = 99.9 -- Oversold Area
  • InpWPROverboughtArea     = 0.1  -- Overbought Area

Trading settings

  • InpLots = 0.01--  lots
  • InpTF = PERIOD_H1 -- Time Frame
  • InpPipStep =30      --  Order step
  • InpMaxOrders = 1     --  Max Orders
  • InpTakeProfit = 1000     --  TakeProfit (in pips)
  • InpStopLoss = 600      --  Stop Loss (in pips)
  • InpTotalProfit = 0.0 -- When the number of positions is greater than 2 and the total profit is greater than InpTotalProfit, all positions are closed
  • InpTrailingStop = 5000    -- Trailing Stop (in pips)
  • InpTrailingStep = 5000    -- Trailing Step (in pips)
Alternatives settings
  • InpUseAlternatives = false  -- Whether to use alternative strategies
  • InpNewTP = 200        --  L'order TP(Increased,in pips) for GrowthRat(200,300,500 etc)
  • InpLStoploss =800        --  L'order SL(Increased,in pips) (SL<=InpTakeProfit+InpStopLoss*2/3;200,300,400 etc)
  • InpIncreasedProfit =10   --  Increased Profit($) for GrowthRat
  • InpExpiration = 1440000 -- Expiration Of Pending


