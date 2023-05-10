Perfect Candle Scalping

5

Configuration for XAUUSD is in the provided image below:

!!RULE: Spread Must Be Maximum at 30points, Leverage 1:500 or HIGHER!!


Simple describe follow the above configuration(100$ open 0.1Lot):

1, Fixed lot size

2, Always use SL

3, Always use Trailing SL (to maximize PROFIT)

4, Only one trade(one BUY or one SELL) per day

5, No Grid

6, No Hedge

7, No Arbitrage

8, No Martingale

9, No Compound

10, Another many function and many more to do the back test

This EA is so simple to use and especially need very low fund(50$ for 0.01) to run.


!!P.S. Every Investment Always Have RISK. Use it wisely as your own RISK!!


Reviews 1
iliaskak
354
iliaskak 2023.05.23 13:34 
 

Great EA and very helpful author

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iliaskak
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iliaskak 2023.05.23 13:34 
 

Great EA and very helpful author

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