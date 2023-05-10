Perfect Candle Scalping
- Experts
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Sopheaktra PhanEA by CAPO is the Cambodian Expert Advisor(EA) developer based on Self-Algorithm. Also provide FOREX Trainer since 2016.
FB Name: Pheaktra CAPO II
FB Page: EA by CAPO
Contact: (+855)967177611
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Configuration for XAUUSD is in the provided image below:
Simple describe follow the above configuration(100$ open 0.1Lot):
1, Fixed lot size
2, Always use SL
3, Always use Trailing SL (to maximize PROFIT)
4, Only one trade(one BUY or one SELL) per day
5, No Grid
6, No Hedge
7, No Arbitrage
8, No Martingale
9, No Compound
10, Another many function and many more to do the back test
This EA is so simple to use and especially need very low fund(50$ for 0.01) to run.
!!P.S. Every Investment Always Have RISK. Use it wisely as your own RISK!!
Great EA and very helpful author