Moving Average EA MT4/5 Settings/Inputs Guide

✔️ Moving Average EA ΜΤ4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45633



✔️ Moving Average EA ΜΤ5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47673



Please Enable Subtitles in this Video!





RECOMMENDATIONS FOR AUGUST 2026 - NEW OPTIMIZED SET FILES !!!

For the Moving Average EA MT4/5, my current recommendation is to TRADE ONLY the following (and NOT ALL provided) set files: AUDCAD, CADJPY, EURCAD, GBPCAD, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, JP225, NZDUSD, UK100, USDCAD with a risk of 0.5% or lower per trade.

You can find the Moving Average EA MT4/5 set files, along with detailed instructions and advice, at the bottom of this guide.









Please Enable Subtitles in this Video!





