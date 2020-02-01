Simple MA Crossover

This expert is very simple and basic, it is based on the crossover of 2 Moving Average of the choice of the user.

The indicator settings can be customized to your need and way of trading.





Expert Advisor Inputs:

- Fast MA : The fast moving average. Default is set to 10.

- Slow MA : The slow moving average. Default is set to 20.

- Lot : The trading order lot. Default has been set to 0.01 lot (micro lot).

- TP : The take profit. Default has been set to 10 pips.

- SL : The stop loss. Default has been set to 50 pips.

- Slippage : The value of maximum slippage allowed. Default has been set to 3.

- The Magic No : The magic number is used to uniquely distinguish the EA from other EAs running on the same MetaTrader platform.





For any suggestion, issues, or question. Please, feel free to contact me at : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amiine90