Simple MA Crossover

2.75

This expert is very simple and basic, it is based on the crossover of 2 Moving Average of the choice of the user.

The indicator settings can be customized to your need and way of trading.


Expert Advisor Inputs:

- Fast MA : The fast moving average. Default is set to 10.

- Slow MA : The slow moving average. Default is set to 20.

- Lot : The trading order lot. Default has been set to 0.01 lot (micro lot).

- TP : The take profit. Default has been set to 10 pips.

- SL : The stop loss. Default has been set to 50 pips.

- Slippage : The value of maximum slippage allowed. Default has been set to 3.

- The Magic No : The magic number is used to uniquely distinguish the EA from other EAs running on the same MetaTrader platform.


For any suggestion, issues, or question. Please, feel free to contact me at : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amiine90

home099
69
home099 2021.05.05 14:22 
 

能增加限制最大持仓数就更完美了。

ADX Signals
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
The ADX Indicator is known to be used to determine the trend direction. Not only that, but it also has deviation (+DI and -DI) that determine the direction of the trend as well. The role of the indicator is to spot the trend and its direction and generate signals accordingly. Indicator Settings: - ADX period : default is 14 periods (it works best with the timeframe H1). - Signal Width : the size of signals arrows. - Signal Distance : the distance of the signal arrow from the candle. - Signal co
FREE
MultiTF Moving Average Panel
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Indicators
The   "MultiTF Moving Average Panel"   indicator is more of a helping tool than an indicator, it serves to help know the trend direction for the current currency pair of all timeframes in one place. It is best used with other indicators and signals, to help filter the signals according the trend based on multiple timeframes. Indicator inputs : - Moving Average period   : Default is set to 34. - Moving Average method   : The method of calculation of the Moving Average. Default is set to Exponent
FREE
MACD Trend Follower
Mohamed Amine Talbi
4 (3)
Indicators
The "MACD Trend Follower" is an indicator based on the MACD oscillator. It serves to spot the trend direction by giving it a fixed color until the trend changes (the trend direction colors are customizable). The default MACD settings for the indicator has been changed to adapt to the fast moving Forex market, but they can be changed to suit the trader. Recommended settings for the indicator : - MACD Fast EMA : 8 Periods. - MACD Slow EMA : 13 Periods. - MACD SMA : 5 Periods. Indicator inputs :
FREE
MTF Moving Average Panel
Mohamed Amine Talbi
4.71 (7)
Indicators
The "MTF Moving Average Panel" indicator is more of a helping tool than an indicator, it serves to help know the trend direction for the current currency pair of all timeframes in one place. It is best used with other indicators and signals, to help filter the signals according the trend based on multiple timeframes. Indicator inputs : - Moving Average period : Default is set to 34. - Moving Average method : The method of calculation of the Moving Average. Default is set to Exponential. - Movin
FREE
Colored Market Hours
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Indicators
As the title says, this is an indicator that shows the current open market (session). It has 4 sessions with customizable schedule : 1. London session, 2. New York session, 3. Sydney session, 4. Tokyo session. Indicator inputs: - The color of each session. - The open time and close time of the sessions. - The line width. The objective of the indicator, is to follow each sessions, observe at what times are multiple sessions open, and thus take the chance of the high market movements.
FREE
Separate Moving Average with Signals
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
"Separate Moving Average" is a custom indicator made from the combination of 2 moving averages in a different window (the indicator window) for the goal of removing the clutter from the price chart, the indicator also has arrows to show the moving average cross either long or short. All the moving average parameters are customizable from the indicator input window.
FREE
Change Timeframe for All
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Utilities
The script changes the timeframe of all open charts on the MetaTrader platform in a simple click without having to do it manually by going through all the open charts and changing them one by one, it is handy when there are many open charts. The script lets you choose which timeframe to apply to the open charts. The timeframes available in the dropdown menu are the ones already available on the MetaTrader platform : M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1.
FREE
Hexa MA
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
"The trend is your friend, until the end when it bends". The "Hexa MA" custom indicator is a trend following indicator. It uses 6 Moving Averages to spot the trend and follow, and also to filter the bad signals for the fast Moving Averages. The basic is simple, yet the strategy is powerful. Recommended settings for the indicator : - Moving Average periods : SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 20, SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200. - Timeframe : M15 is the default. But any timeframe can be used. - Currency pair : Since i
FREE
RSI Scalper Plus
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
The RSI Scalper Plus is an indicator based on the RSI oscillator with an algorithm that filters bad signals. The RSI is basically based on the Overbought and Oversold zones. The indicator generates BUY & SELL signals with arrows showing when to buy and when to sell. Signals can be set in the input menu : - An alert window : TRUE to show the alert windows, FALSE to hide it. - Push Notification : TRUE to send a push notification to mobile phone connected to the MT4, FALSE is default. - Email Notif
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Oil Formula
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
What makes the "Oil Formula" custom indicator special, is that it is not based on indicators, but on an algorithm that predicts to the best possibility of the price direction. The signals given by the indicator can be filtered using one of the built-in MetaTrader 4 indicators, or other strategies for optimal results. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicat
MACD Swing
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
The "MACD Swing" custom indicator is based on the MACD oscillator with custom settings and an algorithm that both serves to generate signals of buy or sell depending on the market status. It also sends alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Signal arrow size : buy/sell signal arrow size (between 1 and 5). - Signal arrow distance from the candle : buy/sell
New Candle
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Experts
The "New Candle" is an Expert Advisor that has an algorithm running beneath it that looks at price action. The EA is a market scalper, which means that trades run for a short period of time and the Take Profit is small, which is the definition of scalping. To the contrary of indicators which are lagging, price action is always running with the price. Best settings for the Expert Advisor : - Lot : It depends on the Account Balance. Default for the EA is 0.01 lot (micro lot). - TP : Take profit s
MA Cross Plus
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Experts
The "MA Cross Plus" EA is based on Moving Average crossovers as its name says. But what is special about this Expert Advisor is that it uses not one, but two algorithms to filter bad trades to the maximum. As all traders know, moving averages are a trend follow. And there is a saying "The trend is your friend". So, why go against the trend when you can ride the trend and profit from it, while avoiding the fake trend at the same time. The default settings of the EA are basic, and have been tested
Triple Candle EA
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Experts
The "Triple Candle" EA is based on the trend following indicator; the moving average. Even though indicators are lagging, but the algorithm behind the EA confirms the trend before riding it. The best timeframe for the EA is H1, and it works best with the EURUSD currency pair. EA Inputs : - MA period : The moving average to determine the trend direction. Default has been set to 34 periods. - MA method : The moving average calculation method. Default is Simple (SMA). - Lot : The lot used for the
Ultimate Scorpion Dashboard
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
Switching between multiple tabs, applying multiple indicators at the same screen. All this overloads the screen and consumes the system resources. The "Scorpion Ultimate Dashboard" comes with the solution, combining 12 indicators in a simple dashboard. It provides the trader with the ability to observe a currency pair from many indicators, and thus being able to glimpse many currency pairs in a short amount of time. The available indicators in the dashboard : - Moving Average Period 5 - Moving
Scorpion Binary
Mohamed Amine Talbi
1 (1)
Indicators
Trading Binary ? No problem, Scorpion Binary custom indicator helps you spot the entry points to the binary options (call / put). Indicator Inputs : - Signal arrow distance from the candle (in pips) - Signal arrow size (from 1 to 5) - call / put put signal color - Window pop up alert - Email alert - Push notifications Recommended Settings : - Timeframe : M1, M5, and M15 - Expiry time : 3 candles (3 minutes for M1, 15 minutes for M5, 45 minutes for M15) For any suggestion, issues, or question.
Camel EA
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Experts
The "Camel EA" is based on Moving Averages. It confirms the uptrend or the downtrend, and enters the trade accordingly. It has been optimized to follow the trend. The recommended settings for the EA: Currency: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 EA Settings : Default settings are optimized to work best with the settings above. For other timeframes, these settings might need to be changed. EA inputs: - Fast moving average: a moving average that follows the price and smooths it to reduce market fluctuations -
Hedge Trader
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Utilities
Hedge Trader is a panel that helps traders who use the hedging strategy in their trading. The panel style in simple and intuitive, and have the necessary shortcuts a fast trader would need for fast order execution. Features: - Auto double the lot after executing an order. The user only specifies the initial order, then the panel will automatically double the lot after an order execution. - Using basket for auto closing all orders on a predefined floating profit (with the possibility to turn it
sjathara
30
sjathara 2025.04.16 06:05 
 

taking random buy sells

Mohamed Amine Talbi
13006
Reply from developer Mohamed Amine Talbi 2025.08.10 01:34
It is not random, it is based on the moving average cross over.
L.Verschoor
174
L.Verschoor 2023.09.04 17:20 
 

Does not work

Mohamed Amine Talbi
13006
Reply from developer Mohamed Amine Talbi 2025.08.10 01:35
Make sure "Auto Trading" is enabled.
home099
69
home099 2021.05.05 14:22 
 

能增加限制最大持仓数就更完美了。

Mohamed Amine Talbi
13006
Reply from developer Mohamed Amine Talbi 2025.08.10 01:36
I will add this option in the next update.
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.18 20:15 
 

Good job

