TradeKeyboard50

TradeKeyboard50 is a platform in which you can operate your real and training account in a simple way through your pure computer keyboard without the need to interact with the screen. We developed the platform so that you can trade automatically, semi-automatically and manually, you can open, close, change TakeProfit and StopLoss in multiple financial instruments, from currencies, futures, stocks, CFDs, Cryptos, Shares, in any Metatrader 4 of any Broker.


With the ability to display with different sizes of each graphic and see the important information of each screen.


You can with TradeKeyboard50 order him to close profits for each instrument or order him to close total profits of the multiple instruments traded, whichever suits you best to your way of trading.


In this first version to the public we have used a MACD system to generate buy or sell signals for the manual system 

that with a little training you will be able to get great potential from your system. You can trade as many instruments 

as you feel comfortable with, you can leave open orders and give him the orders to close them for you and you can rest 

assured that he will do what you want.

The MACD system is a proposal that we have used for more than 17 years that we have been operating and we believe that 

it can be easy and comfortable for any operator, only if we ask them to practice and practice so that they can take the 

touch of the system.


--- We will be updating this program month by month ---

--- and we sil support all our customers with any ---

--- questions the may have about the product, we are ---

--- committed to developing our platform to excellence ---

--- and for you as a customer. Thank you for you support, ---

--- we work every day for you. ---


--- __________________ ---

--- Any question please send email: ---

--- comprandotodo@comprandotodo.com ---

--- and follow in twitters: ---

--- @fortrade ---

--- @operadores_f ---

--- and show and follow us in Youtube: ---

--- OMF Operadores Mercados Financieros ---

--------------


--- NOTE: We Recommend you that you first practice on a demo account so that you memorize the letters of each option.  ---

--- It is easy to remember them after practicing for a couple of days.  ---



------------------Instructions--------------------


---Screen data---

---Letter V = Simple data ---

---Letter B = Complete data ---

---Letter N = Middle data ---


---Open orders---

------Letter 1 = BUY (With MACDs)--------

------Letter 2 = SELL (With MACDs)--------

------Letter 3 = Cancel instrucctions --------


---Close orders (Partial or All tickets)---


------Letter 4 = Close all BUY in 1 active --------

------Letter 5 = Close all SELL in 1 active--------

------Letter 0 = Close all tickets now --------

------Letter Y = Close all tickets now with Total Profit/Loss. --------

------Letter C = Close all in 1 active --------

------Letter T = Close all in 1 active with Total Profit/Loss --------


------ Switch for TakeProfit/StopLoss --------

------Letter D = Letter D = $1 (For TakeProfit/StopLoss) --------

------Letter F = Letter F = $10 (For TakeProfit/StopLoss) --------


---Move TP and SL Total---

------Letter U = Up amount TakeProfit --------

------Letter I = Down amount TakeProfit --------

------Letter O = Up amount StopLoss --------

------Letter P = Down amount StopLoss --------


---Move TP and SL in 1 active---

------Letter H = Up amount TakeProfit in 1 active --------

------Letter J = Down amount TakeProfit in 1 active --------

------Letter K = Up amount StopLoss in 1 active --------

------Letter L = Down amount StopLoss in 1 active --------


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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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