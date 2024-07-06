Trade History Exporter Pro

Every trader is watching over his account over and over.... trying to anlayse every system he or she has.

With this tool you are able to 

👉 export your complete history of every account
👉 export withdrawls / deposits / rebates to a separate file
 👉 export account status with balance / equity / current drawdown
👉 recalculate micro to standard lots / profits ...
👉 export decimal by "." or ","
👉 combine a series of Magic Numbers to one unique Magic Number
👉 filter to ignore OrderComments. Separate them by ","
👉  filter to export only a specific date range


⭐️ ⭐️ And now the real value of the utility begins!  ⭐️ ⭐️

Take the provided excel-sheet in comment 3 and analyse your trading-systems.

👉 prepare your used MagicNumbers to a proper description (useful, if you want to unite several MagicNumbers to one system or just add another name to the MagicNumber)

👉 Load every account automatically to excel
👉 look through the analysis-tabs to look into your strategies / accounts if it is on the right way or if you have to customize something.
👉 customize the excel-sheet to your needs

Please feel free to contact me for any issues / questions / proposals.


⭐️ ⭐️ Want some more?  ⭐️ ⭐️

I am sure you have many accounts to analyse. And you don't want to load every account manually, start the export and change the account, right?

So why don't we automate the whole process?

I will supply you with a nice automation system for this. Please contact me after purchasing the product.


⭐️ ⭐️ Blog for manual  ⭐️ ⭐️


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Fast Symbol Changer
Florian Riedrich
4 (1)
Indicators
I was looking for a lean symbol changer. I could not find any. Normally other products hide lot's of screen space. So I developed a very lean symbol changer Just click on the 2 currencies you want to combine. The order does not matter. If you miss some pairs, you can add up to 5 custom symbols. Please make sure, your broker support your custom symbols. Drag an drop the panel with the green button. In future I plan to include suffix and prefix als well.
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History data loader
Florian Riedrich
5 (1)
Utilities
================================================================================ The utility is useful when you have to load history data for many symbols and timeframes. It loads the symbol used in the market watch. One symbol is scanned for all timeframes. Then the charts will be closed and the next symbol is scanned. You cannot abort the operation. Wait till it is done. ================================================================================
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Position Overview And Record
Florian Riedrich
5 (1)
Utilities
When I was testing several EAs on my demo account I realised, that I could not distinguish between the running orders. There were simply too many orders opened. For this I wrote this EA. Normally I test over 10 EAs on one demo account at a time. As you can see in the screenshot, there is one table with open positions. All orders are grouped by Magic Number. Now you see the opened orders, the profit and the drawdown of each Magic Number.  In addition there is an option to connect the Magic Num
Spread recorder Multi currency PRO
Florian Riedrich
Utilities
With this EA you are able to record the spread of any currency pair you place in the input parameter. Just drag and drop the EA to one currency. You can record all currencies from ONE chart. There is no need to open multiple charts! But fill the market watch with all specified symbols! Double click on the background of the panel. So you can move it to another position. parameters: RunEA >>> Rec yes/no right from the beginning Export Folder Export Filename Appendix >>> None / Date / Day of Week U
Pearl
Florian Riedrich
5 (1)
Experts
This is my own developed EA "Pearl" It trades the whole market and tries to catch reversals. But it tries to trade within the overall D1-trend. It trades currency pairs only It uses martingale-strategies. It does use flexible grids though. It is free to you when to increase the lotsize of grid levels A grid level can be skipped. If the price overruns a grid level and volatility is still high, a trade will not open. The EA waits till volatility has decreased. Grid distances can be extended by
Funky Trade Assistant
Florian Riedrich
Utilities
Trade Assistant – Position & History Overview Streamline your trading workflow with a powerful all-in-one panel for MetaTrader 5. Trade Assistant is a professional EA panel that gives you full control over your trades — from order execution to real-time position monitoring — all within a clean, intuitive on-chart interface. Key Features One-Click Order Execution Instant   Market Orders   (Buy / Sell) with configurable Lot, SL and TP Full   Pending Order   support: Buy/Sell Limit & Buy/Se
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