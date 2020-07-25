RSI Scalper Plus

The RSI Scalper Plus is an indicator based on the RSI oscillator with an algorithm that filters bad signals.

The RSI is basically based on the Overbought and Oversold zones.

The indicator generates BUY & SELL signals with arrows showing when to buy and when to sell. Signals can be set in the input menu :

- An alert window : TRUE to show the alert windows, FALSE to hide it.

- Push Notification : TRUE to send a push notification to mobile phone connected to the MT4, FALSE is default.

- Email Notification : TRUE to send an email when a signal occurs, FALSE is default.


The "RSI Scalper Plus" works best for scalping, the indicator algorithm is enhanced for the timeframe of 1 hour (H1).

Recommended Settings for the indicator :

- Timeframe : H1 (also works with M30).

- Currency Pairs : EURUSD - GBPUSD - NZDUSD - Gold (XAUUSD).


Indicator Inputs :

- RSI Period : The period of the RSI (the default for the indicator is 10).

- Signal arrow spacing : The spacing between the signal arrow and the candle.

- Signal arrow size : The signal arrow size (between 1 and 5).

- Signal alert : TRUE to show the alert window, FALSE to hide it.

- Email alert : TRUE to send email when a signals occurs, FALSE won't send an email.

- Push notification : TRUE to send a push notification to the mobile device, FALSE won't send a notification.

- Buy signal : The arrow color for the BUY Signal.

- Sell signal : The arrow color for the SELL Signal.


For any suggestion, issues, or question. Please, feel free to contact me at : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amiine90

