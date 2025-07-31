ADX Signals

The ADX Indicator is known to be used to determine the trend direction. Not only that, but it also has deviation (+DI and -DI) that determine the direction of the trend as well.

The role of the indicator is to spot the trend and its direction and generate signals accordingly.





Indicator Settings:

- ADX period : default is 14 periods (it works best with the timeframe H1).

- Signal Width : the size of signals arrows.

- Signal Distance : the distance of the signal arrow from the candle.

- Signal colors : the signal arrows colors for the buy signal and sell signal.

- Alert : choose whether to get an alert when there is a signal or not.

- Comment : choose whether to show the last signal (Buy or Sell), and its running profit.