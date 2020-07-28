Triple Candle EA

The "Triple Candle" EA is based on the trend following indicator; the moving average. Even though indicators are lagging, but the algorithm behind the EA confirms the trend before riding it.


The best timeframe for the EA is H1, and it works best with the EURUSD currency pair.


EA Inputs :

- MA period : The moving average to determine the trend direction. Default has been set to 34 periods.

- MA method : The moving average calculation method. Default is Simple (SMA).

- Lot : The lot used for the Buy/Sell orders. Default has been set to 0.01 lot (micro lot).

- TP  : The take profit. Default has been set to 5 pips.

- SL : The stop loss. Default has been set to 50 pips. It can be changed to suit the trader's risk management profile.

- Slippage : The slippage occurs when an order is executed at a different price than executed. To prevent volatile market movements, default value has been set to 3.

- Magic Number : The magic number aims to distinguish the EA from other EAs running on the same MetaTrader platform.

- Minimum Balance : The minimum account free margin to stop trading.

- Maximum Orders : The maximum number of open buy/sell orders


For any suggestion, issues, or question. Please, feel free to contact me at : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amiine90

