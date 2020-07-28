The "Camel EA" is based on Moving Averages. It confirms the uptrend or the downtrend, and enters the trade accordingly.

It has been optimized to follow the trend.





The recommended settings for the EA:

Currency: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

EA Settings : Default settings are optimized to work best with the settings above. For other timeframes, these settings might need to be changed.





EA inputs:

- Fast moving average: a moving average that follows the price and smooths it to reduce market fluctuations

- Trend moving average: a moving average with high period that tend to determine the general, and thus filters the trades accordingly

- Lot: trading lot

- TP: Take Profit

- SL: Stop Loss

- Slippage

- Magic number

- EA comment

- Maximum open order

- Minimum account balance: the minimum required account balance for trading



