The "MACD Swing" custom indicator is based on the MACD oscillator with custom settings and an algorithm that both serves to generate signals of buy or sell depending on the market status.

It also sends alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF).





Indicator inputs :

- Signal arrow size : buy/sell signal arrow size (between 1 and 5).

- Signal arrow distance from the candle : buy/sell signal arrow distance from the candle (in Points).

- Buy signal color : The color of the buy signal arrow.

- Sell color : The color of the sell signal arrow.

- Window alert : TRUE to enable window alerts, FALSE to disable window alerts.

- Email alert : TRUE to enable email alerts, FALSE to disable email alerts.

- Push Notification alert : TRUE to enable push notification alerts, FALSE to disable push notification alerts.





For any suggestion, issues, or question. Please, feel free to contact me at : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amiine90