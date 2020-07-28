Ultimate Scorpion Dashboard

Switching between multiple tabs, applying multiple indicators at the same screen. All this overloads the screen and consumes the system resources.

The "Scorpion Ultimate Dashboard" comes with the solution, combining 12 indicators in a simple dashboard. It provides the trader with the ability to observe a currency pair from many indicators, and thus being able to glimpse many currency pairs in a short amount of time.





The available indicators in the dashboard :

- Moving Average Period 5

- Moving Average Period 10

- Moving Average Period 20

- Moving Average Period 50

- Moving Average Period 100

- Moving Average Period 200

- RSI Period 14

- Stochastics with the K period 5, D period 3, and the slowing 3

- MACD with the Fast EMA of 12, Slow EMA 26, and SMA 9

- ADX Period 14

- Williams' Percent Range Period 14

- CCI Period 14





For any suggestion, issues, or question. Please, feel free to contact me at : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amiine90