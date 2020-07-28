Ultimate Scorpion Dashboard

Switching between multiple tabs, applying multiple indicators at the same screen. All this overloads the screen and consumes the system resources.

The "Scorpion Ultimate Dashboard" comes with the solution, combining 12 indicators in a simple dashboard. It provides the trader with the ability to observe a currency pair from many indicators, and thus being able to glimpse many currency pairs in a short amount of time.


The available indicators in the dashboard :

- Moving Average Period 5

- Moving Average Period 10

- Moving Average Period 20

- Moving Average Period 50

- Moving Average Period 100

- Moving Average Period 200

- RSI Period 14

- Stochastics with the K period 5, D period 3, and the slowing 3

- MACD with the Fast EMA of 12, Slow EMA 26, and SMA 9

- ADX Period 14

- Williams' Percent Range Period 14

- CCI Period 14


For any suggestion, issues, or question. Please, feel free to contact me at : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amiine90

Recommended products
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
3 (2)
Indicators
The Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 is a free add on and a great asset for your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . It shows the current Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . The
FREE
Global Forex Session Highlighter MT4
Sid Ali Temkit
Indicators
Introducing the   'Global Forex Session Highlighter' , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by providing a visual representation of the Three major Forex trading sessions: Tokyo, London, and New York. This indicator is designed to help traders understand the dynamics of the global Forex market by highlighting the trading sessions directly on your MT4 chart. It provides a clear view of when each session starts and ends, allowing you to strategize your trades around the most
SignalFusion 5
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Indicators
SignalFusion 5 Total market view in one chart. Monitor multiple pairs in real time, convert data into clear decisions, and spot opportunities for scalping, day trading, and swing. Works with majors like EUR/USD and GBP/USD and also exotics. Adds immediate value to any trader’s toolkit. 5 integrated indicators. Combines five signals into a single optimized list and runs by default with 9 pairs . Switching symbols is direct from parameters. After purchase, download for MT4/MT5 and use instan
FREE
MCP Touch system
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, do not redraw. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. The strategy includes: price touching the moving average in the direction of the trend, as well as an extraordinary recalculation of the classic ADX indicator to determine the trend as an additional filtering of entries. Entries are displayed on the chart as arrows and, as mentioned above, the arrows are not redr
TPX Connect All
TPX
Indicators
After purchasing the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator, you must download this indicator which will link and feed market data to the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator and will provide all Supply Demand price signals, ATR Stop, VAH and VAL, trend values ​​with the ADX, and POC prices and locations in the market. Just download it and Dash will locate the indicator to retrieve the information!
FREE
Trend Mate Scanner
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
5 (1)
Utilities
This product is based on the single indicator TREND MATE. Link: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/50082 The aim of this EA is to watch for all pairs in a single panel in order to have a quick view of changes or new uptrends/downtrends. It is possible to watch from your mobile by sending push notifications when changes appear. If you want to have all push notifications for even exit trends you may receive multiple messages.
FREE
New Bar Alarm Pro
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new candle bar formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5/30/60/240 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use Free Version to check functionality in live trading. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify you when new bar is coming. Enable_1mBarAlert ----- Enable alert for 1 min bar diff_1m --
MQLTA Currency Strength Matrix DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
2 (2)
Indicators
Currency Strength Matrix (CSM) is an indicator that will show you the current strength of the major currencies in several timeframes allowing you to sort the currencies for strength and spot possible trading setups. This indicator is ideal for scalping and in all those events of sudden big moves. This DEMO only shows 4 currencies and 4 timeframes, for the full version please check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24252 How does it work? The CSM compares the value of the current moving ave
FREE
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Lisek Weis Wave
Darius Hans Lischka
5 (3)
Indicators
This Weis Wave Volume indicator is a tool to help traders identify the current price trend.  Understanding volume can provide insight into a market's behavior to help you determine its overall health. The most important rule is this: volume precedes price. Typically, before a market price moves, volume comes into play. It has 2 main colors histogram which are green and red. – Green indicates an upward wave. The more the price increases, the bigger the green volume gets. – The red color shows a d
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicators
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
Dynamic channel
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
DYNAMIC CHANNEL Forex is a Metatrader 4 (MT4 (MT4)) indicator and the essence of this technical indicator is to transform the accumulated historical data. Forex DYNAMIC CHANNEL Indicator provides for an opportunity to detect various peculiarities and trends in price dynamics which are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can assume further price movements and adjust their strategy accordingly. Dynamic channel, which is calculated based on the maximum distance between
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Daily Average Retracement Dashboard
Ruen Fei Chong
5 (2)
Indicators
Daily Average Retracement Dashboard is an indicator that allows you to monitor multiple currency pairs at one time. This indicator is mainly for strategies that trade price retracement based on Resistance 3/4 or Support 3/4. After applying this indicator to the chart window, it will hide the chart and display the currency pairs in a table form. There are several data shown on the table that will help trader know when to analyze the currency and do trade using retracement. The indicator will only
FREE
MA Alignment Scanner
Benedict Jamora
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
Absolute currency strength for MT4
Radim Kucera
5 (2)
Indicators
Indicator measures strength of each currency in your list. Main idea: It simply iterates through all combinations of pairs and adds difference between open and close in percent. Parameters: List of currencies - what currencies will be calculated (maximum is 8) Calculation type - from which data will be strength calculated Calculation data input - used as input related to calculation type Symbol suffix - used in case of suffix on symbols, e.g: when your symbols look like EURUSDm, EURUSDmicro etc
FREE
Zig Zag 123
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
FREE
Banking levels
Sergey Demin
Indicators
Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
FORCES VARIATION
Nacer Kessir
5 (2)
Indicators
The most important thing in my system of forces, is the variation and changing of these forces. It is the key to the whole system, and from this point, my second indicator called FORCES-VARIATION appeares important. The indicator is represented in a separate window in the form of the green histogram and the red curve . The parameter NPIuPeriod represents the number of bars on which we calculate the variation of buyers forces. The parameter NPIdPeriod represents the number of bars on which we cal
Dollar Mint Indicator
David Mwaniki Mbugua
Indicators
Dollar mint indicator is a special workmanship with years of experience in forex.   Dollar mint ea is a fully non repaint indicator optimised with price action data such that once it gives you a signal t . The indicator   can be used to trade anything on the mt4 with much ease. Benefits ; Fully non repaint Use in any timeframe Use in all the available tradable assets on mt4 Best to use on h4. It generates fully analysed buy and sell signals based on trend and also filters out retracements and
Tracing Spreads
Rustam Zaytsev
Utilities
Real-time spread tracking and monitoring software Displays spread values in form of histograms on current timeframe of chart Convenient for analyzing spread changes, as well as for comparing trading conditions of different brokers By placing on desired chart, the spread changes at different trading times are displayed Additionally Fully customizable Works on any instrument Works with any broker
FREE
Volume Weighted ATR MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The   Volume Weighted ATR indicator   is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. Th
FREE
Trading Sessions Indicator 4test
Andrei Sviatlichny
Indicators
Highlights trading sessions on the chart The demo version only works on the AUDNZD chart!!! The full version of the product is available at: (*** to be added ***) Trading Session Indicator displays the starts and ends of four trading sessions: Pacific, Asian, European and American. the ability to customize the start/end of sessions; the ability to display only selected sessions; works on M1-H2 timeframes; The following parameters can be configured in the indicator: TIME_CORRECTION = Correct
FREE
Buy Sell Visual MTF V2 for MT4
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Indicators
This MT4 indicator, Bull Bear Visual MTF V2, summarize the strength color graphic and percentages of power for both  Bull and Bear in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi timeframes (9) and sum of the total Bull and Bear power strength which is an important information for traders especially you can see all Bull and Bear power in visualized graphic easily, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.
Date Time Indicator
Dominik Kaczorowski
Indicators
A simple but very useful indicator that allows you to display the current date and time on the chart. Especially useful when you save your analysis or trades. Features: show local date and time show server date and time show remaining time to end the current timeframe interval customizable display parameters - show/hide date or time set display position set display size set display color works on every timeframe
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Multi Pairs Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicators
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of multiple currency pairs in real-time on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exotic pair
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Indicators
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). Why
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
ADX Signals
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
The ADX Indicator is known to be used to determine the trend direction. Not only that, but it also has deviation (+DI and -DI) that determine the direction of the trend as well. The role of the indicator is to spot the trend and its direction and generate signals accordingly. Indicator Settings: - ADX period : default is 14 periods (it works best with the timeframe H1). - Signal Width : the size of signals arrows. - Signal Distance : the distance of the signal arrow from the candle. - Signal co
FREE
MultiTF Moving Average Panel
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Indicators
The   "MultiTF Moving Average Panel"   indicator is more of a helping tool than an indicator, it serves to help know the trend direction for the current currency pair of all timeframes in one place. It is best used with other indicators and signals, to help filter the signals according the trend based on multiple timeframes. Indicator inputs : - Moving Average period   : Default is set to 34. - Moving Average method   : The method of calculation of the Moving Average. Default is set to Exponent
FREE
MACD Trend Follower
Mohamed Amine Talbi
4 (3)
Indicators
The "MACD Trend Follower" is an indicator based on the MACD oscillator. It serves to spot the trend direction by giving it a fixed color until the trend changes (the trend direction colors are customizable). The default MACD settings for the indicator has been changed to adapt to the fast moving Forex market, but they can be changed to suit the trader. Recommended settings for the indicator : - MACD Fast EMA : 8 Periods. - MACD Slow EMA : 13 Periods. - MACD SMA : 5 Periods. Indicator inputs :
FREE
MTF Moving Average Panel
Mohamed Amine Talbi
4.71 (7)
Indicators
The "MTF Moving Average Panel" indicator is more of a helping tool than an indicator, it serves to help know the trend direction for the current currency pair of all timeframes in one place. It is best used with other indicators and signals, to help filter the signals according the trend based on multiple timeframes. Indicator inputs : - Moving Average period : Default is set to 34. - Moving Average method : The method of calculation of the Moving Average. Default is set to Exponential. - Movin
FREE
Simple MA Crossover
Mohamed Amine Talbi
2.75 (4)
Experts
This expert is very simple and basic, it is based on the crossover of 2 Moving Average of the choice of the user. The indicator settings can be customized to your need and way of trading. Expert Advisor Inputs: - Fast MA : The fast moving average. Default is set to 10. - Slow MA : The slow moving average. Default is set to 20. - Lot : The trading order lot. Default has been set to 0.01 lot (micro lot). - TP : The take profit. Default has been set to 10 pips. - SL : The stop loss. Default has be
FREE
Colored Market Hours
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Indicators
As the title says, this is an indicator that shows the current open market (session). It has 4 sessions with customizable schedule : 1. London session, 2. New York session, 3. Sydney session, 4. Tokyo session. Indicator inputs: - The color of each session. - The open time and close time of the sessions. - The line width. The objective of the indicator, is to follow each sessions, observe at what times are multiple sessions open, and thus take the chance of the high market movements.
FREE
Separate Moving Average with Signals
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
"Separate Moving Average" is a custom indicator made from the combination of 2 moving averages in a different window (the indicator window) for the goal of removing the clutter from the price chart, the indicator also has arrows to show the moving average cross either long or short. All the moving average parameters are customizable from the indicator input window.
FREE
Change Timeframe for All
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Utilities
The script changes the timeframe of all open charts on the MetaTrader platform in a simple click without having to do it manually by going through all the open charts and changing them one by one, it is handy when there are many open charts. The script lets you choose which timeframe to apply to the open charts. The timeframes available in the dropdown menu are the ones already available on the MetaTrader platform : M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1.
FREE
Hexa MA
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
"The trend is your friend, until the end when it bends". The "Hexa MA" custom indicator is a trend following indicator. It uses 6 Moving Averages to spot the trend and follow, and also to filter the bad signals for the fast Moving Averages. The basic is simple, yet the strategy is powerful. Recommended settings for the indicator : - Moving Average periods : SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 20, SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200. - Timeframe : M15 is the default. But any timeframe can be used. - Currency pair : Since i
FREE
RSI Scalper Plus
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
The RSI Scalper Plus is an indicator based on the RSI oscillator with an algorithm that filters bad signals. The RSI is basically based on the Overbought and Oversold zones. The indicator generates BUY & SELL signals with arrows showing when to buy and when to sell. Signals can be set in the input menu : - An alert window : TRUE to show the alert windows, FALSE to hide it. - Push Notification : TRUE to send a push notification to mobile phone connected to the MT4, FALSE is default. - Email Notif
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Oil Formula
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
What makes the "Oil Formula" custom indicator special, is that it is not based on indicators, but on an algorithm that predicts to the best possibility of the price direction. The signals given by the indicator can be filtered using one of the built-in MetaTrader 4 indicators, or other strategies for optimal results. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicat
MACD Swing
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
The "MACD Swing" custom indicator is based on the MACD oscillator with custom settings and an algorithm that both serves to generate signals of buy or sell depending on the market status. It also sends alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Signal arrow size : buy/sell signal arrow size (between 1 and 5). - Signal arrow distance from the candle : buy/sell
New Candle
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Experts
The "New Candle" is an Expert Advisor that has an algorithm running beneath it that looks at price action. The EA is a market scalper, which means that trades run for a short period of time and the Take Profit is small, which is the definition of scalping. To the contrary of indicators which are lagging, price action is always running with the price. Best settings for the Expert Advisor : - Lot : It depends on the Account Balance. Default for the EA is 0.01 lot (micro lot). - TP : Take profit s
MA Cross Plus
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Experts
The "MA Cross Plus" EA is based on Moving Average crossovers as its name says. But what is special about this Expert Advisor is that it uses not one, but two algorithms to filter bad trades to the maximum. As all traders know, moving averages are a trend follow. And there is a saying "The trend is your friend". So, why go against the trend when you can ride the trend and profit from it, while avoiding the fake trend at the same time. The default settings of the EA are basic, and have been tested
Triple Candle EA
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Experts
The "Triple Candle" EA is based on the trend following indicator; the moving average. Even though indicators are lagging, but the algorithm behind the EA confirms the trend before riding it. The best timeframe for the EA is H1, and it works best with the EURUSD currency pair. EA Inputs : - MA period : The moving average to determine the trend direction. Default has been set to 34 periods. - MA method : The moving average calculation method. Default is Simple (SMA). - Lot : The lot used for the
Scorpion Binary
Mohamed Amine Talbi
1 (1)
Indicators
Trading Binary ? No problem, Scorpion Binary custom indicator helps you spot the entry points to the binary options (call / put). Indicator Inputs : - Signal arrow distance from the candle (in pips) - Signal arrow size (from 1 to 5) - call / put put signal color - Window pop up alert - Email alert - Push notifications Recommended Settings : - Timeframe : M1, M5, and M15 - Expiry time : 3 candles (3 minutes for M1, 15 minutes for M5, 45 minutes for M15) For any suggestion, issues, or question.
Camel EA
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Experts
The "Camel EA" is based on Moving Averages. It confirms the uptrend or the downtrend, and enters the trade accordingly. It has been optimized to follow the trend. The recommended settings for the EA: Currency: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 EA Settings : Default settings are optimized to work best with the settings above. For other timeframes, these settings might need to be changed. EA inputs: - Fast moving average: a moving average that follows the price and smooths it to reduce market fluctuations -
Hedge Trader
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Utilities
Hedge Trader is a panel that helps traders who use the hedging strategy in their trading. The panel style in simple and intuitive, and have the necessary shortcuts a fast trader would need for fast order execution. Features: - Auto double the lot after executing an order. The user only specifies the initial order, then the panel will automatically double the lot after an order execution. - Using basket for auto closing all orders on a predefined floating profit (with the possibility to turn it
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review