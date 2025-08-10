What makes the "Oil Formula" custom indicator special, is that it is not based on indicators, but on an algorithm that predicts to the best possibility of the price direction. The signals given by the indicator can be filtered using one of the built-in MetaTrader 4 indicators, or other strategies for optimal results.

It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF).





Indicator inputs :

- Signal arrow size : The signal arrow size (1 - 5).

- Signal arrow spacing : The spacing between the signal arrow and the candle.

- Buy signal color : The arrow color for the BUY Signal.

- Sell signal color : The arrow color for the SELL Signal.

- Window alert : TRUE to show the alert window, FALSE to hide it.

- Email alert : TRUE to send email when a signals occurs, FALSE won't send an email.

- Push notification : TRUE to send a push notification to the mobile device, FALSE won't send a notification.