Position Close Button MT4

5

This EA helps to Close all Positions opened.

It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually.


Parameters:

Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only

Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only

Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions

Pending: Close Pending Orders


More Advanced MT4 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

More Advanced MT5 version available at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy


Please Leae good reviews and comments as well as suggestions to improve the current version.


More versions with better features are on the way.

Reviews 4
eedo99
67
eedo99 2024.03.10 02:06 
 

It works great, it closes trades quickly as opposed to one free crap that closes very slowly. :) It is worth the money for me.

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Position Close Button MT5
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This EA helps to Close all Positions opened. It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually. Parameters: Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions Pending: Close Pending Orders More Advanced MT5 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy More Advanced MT4 version available at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unk
Close Trades Pro
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Introducing the Revolutionary   Trade Closing Assistant ! Are you tired of manually closing hundreds trades? Are you a   scalper ,   day trader ,   swing trader   and  you want to maximize your profits and minimize your losses by closing multiple positions at thesame time under different conditions? Are you a   Prop Firm Trader  who wishes to avoid hitting maximum daily drawdown? Search no further. This kit is the ultimate solution for all you. GUIDE TO USE THE KIT 1. Shows the total profit/los
Candle Exit EA MT5
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CandleClose Pro EA Automated Candle-Based Trade Exit for Manual Traders CandleClose Pro EA is a lightweight trade management utility that automatically closes your manually opened positions after a specified number of completed candles. Instead of monitoring your trades continuously, simply open a position manually and let the EA handle the exit timing based on candle count. Key Features Automatically closes manual trades after a user-defined number of candles Works on any symbol and timeframe S
Grid Recovery MT5
Osazee Asikhemhen
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Grid Recovery EA Turn Any Manual Trade into a Fully Automated Grid System Auto Grid Layering EA is a powerful trade management tool designed for traders who manually enter positions but want to automate advanced grid recovery, profit scaling, and risk control. Once you place a trade, the EA takes over and intelligently builds a grid of positions as the market moves against your entry, helping you manage drawdown and recover trades efficiently without constant monitoring. This is not a signal sys
Hidden SL and TP
Osazee Asikhemhen
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Hidden SL and TP EA Hide Your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Protect Your Trades from Broker Visibility StealthGuard EA is a professional trade protection tool designed for traders who want complete control over their exits while keeping Stop Loss and Take Profit levels hidden from their broker. Instead of placing SL and TP directly on the trading server, the EA monitors your positions locally and closes trades automatically when your hidden targets are reached. This means your broker only sees an
Keyboard Trader Pro MT5
Osazee Asikhemhen
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TradeKeys Pro EA Control Your Trades with the Power of Your Keyboard TradeKeys Pro EA is a professional trading utility that allows traders to execute and manage trades instantly using customizable keyboard hotkeys. No more searching for buttons, opening order windows, or manually modifying positions. Assign your preferred keyboard keys and perform critical trading actions in a fraction of a second. Designed for scalpers, day traders, prop firm traders, and active market participants who demand
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Peter Andrew Thomas
1232
Peter Andrew Thomas 2024.07.09 06:11 
 

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Osazee Asikhemhen
28108
Reply from developer Osazee Asikhemhen 2024.07.09 06:14
Thanks for the review
eedo99
67
eedo99 2024.03.10 02:06 
 

It works great, it closes trades quickly as opposed to one free crap that closes very slowly. :) It is worth the money for me.

Osazee Asikhemhen
28108
Reply from developer Osazee Asikhemhen 2024.03.10 07:24
Thanks for the review.
Eduard Chernyi
291
Eduard Chernyi 2023.09.07 14:47 
 

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Osazee Asikhemhen
28108
Reply from developer Osazee Asikhemhen 2023.09.07 15:17
Thanks for the review
Uyiosa Clement Osaremwinda
246
Uyiosa Clement Osaremwinda 2023.04.12 04:37 
 

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