MTF Moving Average Panel

4.71

The "MTF Moving Average Panel" indicator is more of a helping tool than an indicator, it serves to help know the trend direction for the current currency pair of all timeframes in one place.

It is best used with other indicators and signals, to help filter the signals according the trend based on multiple timeframes.


Indicator inputs :

- Moving Average period : Default is set to 34.

- Moving Average method : The method of calculation of the Moving Average. Default is set to Exponential.

- Moving Average applied price : Default is Close.

- Up Trend color : The color of the panel for the up trend.

- Down Trend color : The color of the panel for the down trend.

- Refresh Interval : in seconds, minimum is 5 seconds.

Reviews 9
Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2023.12.06 15:24 
 

Top.

AlbertZAR
666
AlbertZAR 2022.09.15 06:56 
 

Awesome

intan08
1390
intan08 2021.12.12 12:06 
 

Excellent, thanks.

Filter:
Bunt5314
54
Bunt5314 2025.01.06 15:15 
 

Useful indicator, but 1 star less because it can't be moved and the candles can't be seen.

Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2023.12.06 15:24 
 

Top.

aldo2607
14
aldo2607 2023.08.24 10:02 
 

Bonjour, est parfait mais est il possible de faire une modification pour que l'on puisse le déplacer sur le graphique? il est régulièrement sur les bougies...

Muhammad W
24
Muhammad W 2023.03.14 06:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AlbertZAR
666
AlbertZAR 2022.09.15 06:56 
 

Awesome

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.17 01:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

FanfanLaTulipe
96
FanfanLaTulipe 2022.01.31 15:18 
 

Задумка хорошая. Спасибо! Но настроек мало. Хотелось бы возможность позиционирования панели в окне и менять размеры квадратиков.

intan08
1390
intan08 2021.12.12 12:06 
 

Excellent, thanks.

135137
65
135137 2021.12.09 09:44 
 

This is wonderful tool to see market position at all time frames

