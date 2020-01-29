The "MTF Moving Average Panel" indicator is more of a helping tool than an indicator, it serves to help know the trend direction for the current currency pair of all timeframes in one place.

It is best used with other indicators and signals, to help filter the signals according the trend based on multiple timeframes.





Indicator inputs :

- Moving Average period : Default is set to 34.

- Moving Average method : The method of calculation of the Moving Average. Default is set to Exponential.

- Moving Average applied price : Default is Close.

- Up Trend color : The color of the panel for the up trend.

- Down Trend color : The color of the panel for the down trend.

- Refresh Interval : in seconds, minimum is 5 seconds.