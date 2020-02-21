Scorpion Binary
- Indicators
- Mohamed Amine Talbi
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 July 2020
- Activations: 10
Trading Binary ?
No problem, Scorpion Binary custom indicator helps you spot the entry points to the binary options (call / put).
Indicator Inputs :
- Signal arrow distance from the candle (in pips)
- Signal arrow size (from 1 to 5)
- call / put put signal color
- Window pop up alert
- Email alert
- Push notifications
Recommended Settings :
- Timeframe : M1, M5, and M15
- Expiry time : 3 candles (3 minutes for M1, 15 minutes for M5, 45 minutes for M15)
For any suggestion, issues, or question. Please, feel free to contact me at : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amiine90
Not that good, gives alot of false signals