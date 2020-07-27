New Candle

The "New Candle" is an Expert Advisor that has an algorithm running beneath it that looks at price action. The EA is a market scalper, which means that trades run for a short period of time and the Take Profit is small, which is the definition of scalping.

To the contrary of indicators which are lagging, price action is always running with the price.


Best settings for the Expert Advisor :

- Lot : It depends on the Account Balance. Default for the EA is 0.01 lot (micro lot).

- TP : Take profit should be small since the EA is mainly for scalping. Default TP for the EA is 10 pips.

- SL : Stop loss is to prevent huge losses, and thus should be places a bit far from the price to avoid being hit by the price fluctuations.

Default SL for the EA is set to 40 pips.

- Timeframe : The EA has been optimized for the 1 hour (H1) timeframe.

- Currencies : The EA has been optimized for the EURUSD currency pair. It works best with basically any xxxUSD pair.


The EA has been tested successfully with the following currency pairs : (used timeframe : H1, period from January 1st to January 30th 2020)

EURUSD - AUDUSD - NZDUSD


Expert Advisor Inputs :

- Lot : The lot used for the Buy/Sell orders. Default has been set to 0.01 lot (micro lot).

- TP : The take profit. Default has been set to 10 pips.

- SL : The stop loss. Default has been set to 40 pips.

- Slippage : The slippage occurs when an order is executed at a different price than executed.

To prevent volatile market movements, default value has been set to 3.

- Magic Number : The magic number aims to distinguish the EA from other EAs running on the same MetaTrader platform.


For any suggestion, issues, or question. Please, feel free to contact me at : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amiine90

Recommended products
EA MECHANIC
Antonin Skaryd
Experts
[EA] MECHANIC is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. With individual settings, it can work very well on any currency pair as well. The EA implements complete, fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy, with no place for emotions. It is based on standard MT4 indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Parabolic SAR". The strategy is working on Timeframe M5 only. It is very easy to set up and supervise. Features It can b
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Experts
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
BTC Sunrise MT4
So-ta O-tsuka
Experts
MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117278 BTC Sunrise is a fully automatic robot for BTCUSD/BTCUSDT The robot applies a scalping strategy with high volatility optimized for Bitcoin. The advisor's algorithm uses market strength and recurrency to place orders between the NY market close and the Oceania market open. Orders are settled with take profit, stop loss, and Expert Advisor settings are optimized for brokers with spreads within 25USD. Slight optimization of input paramete
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
Experts
The HERMES specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET HERMES GOLD PRO FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. TIMEFRAME USAGE RECOMMENDATION: H1 HERMES was developed to work on the American metal XAUUSD (GOLD). HERMES is a long-term Expert in assertive SCALPING, and so, he can stay 1,2,3 days without trading, depending on the value of his "risk (configuration", but, don't worry about that, re
Stochastic Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Shogun RX
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
Experts
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . After years of painstaking research and development, we are offering the opportunity for you to have this incredible tool in your automated trading portfolio. SHOGUN RX is a strategy that has a very advanced secret trading algorithm. It is a safe EA that trades using pending orders with a defined Stop Loss, Take Profit and 2 smart Trailing capabilities. LIVE ACCOUNT ---> CLICK HERE Pair: USDJPY TimeFrame: H4. Minimum deposit
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Candle Breakout Expert Advisor
Tom Seljakin
Experts
Candle Breakout EA is a trading tool for traders using the high and low breakout strategy of a previous candle. The EA waits till the price is higher than the previous candle's maximum or below the previous candle's minimum, and later opens a certain order (you can choose which type of order to open when the extremes are broken). This type of trading is well suited for classic strategies such as day trading on daily charts, breaking the morning candle on Monday, impulse trading, etc. The Expert
Oblivion
Maksim Neimerik
4.67 (3)
Experts
Requirement for the EA use : the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage! Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the systems with the best results and reliability. The Oblivion Expert Advisor also belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic and Moving Average. The EA does not use Martingale and grid systems! Recommended Expert Advisor operation t
FREE
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Darwinex Obtain Funding
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Obtain Funding Darwinex Un asesor experto diseñado para cuentas de Darwinex teniendo en cuenta sus reglas de drop y apalancamiento 1:10 .Diseñado especielmente para  la gestión de activos de divisas. Especializado para divisas en el eur usd por el bajo spread recomendación de métrica H1 Darwinex es una excelente plataforma y hemos creado este robot para trabajar expresamente con ella. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading
Linear Magic Bot
N P APARNA RAJANALA
Experts
1.THIS IS PURELY TREND BASED 2.STRICT TAKE PROFIT AND STOP LOSS USED 3.USE ONLY ON PAIRS GBPUSD AND EURUSD 4.H1 TIMEFRAME MUST BE USED 5.MINIMUM CAPITAL 50 DOLLARS 6.0.01(ONE MICRO LOT PER EVERY 50 USD RECOMMENDED. 7.NO NEWS HAZARD 8.IN BUILT TIME FILTER TO AVOID FALSE TRADES 9.ECN BROKERS OR TIGHT SPREAD BROKERS RECOMMENDED 10.IN BUILT CUTE ALGORITHM SHALL SLASH LAGGING IN PRICE
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Harmonic ABCD Wizard MT4
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. This EA has been ported from the Harmonic ABCD Wizard version for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal . A more detailed description of the EA can be found here . And also in the blog . Parameters EA Values magic  - magic ID deviation  - deviation Parameters Peak ZigZag minPeakDist  - the minimum distance of the Zi
Kanaka Expert MT4
Jagdish Vasave -
Experts
The Kanaka Expert is   a fully automatic scalping trading expert advisor with  Multiple Money Management techniques  It is specially designed for trading only for   Gold (XAUUSD) at 5 Minute chart.   This   Expert Advisor achieves a large number of profitable trades. Absolutely all trades are protected by stop loss. It is a safe long-term Expert Advisor, aimed at professional users and serious investors. Constant profit for every month. Designed specifically for trading  Gold (XAUUSD)on   5M tim
Illusion
Evgeniy Zhdan
3 (2)
Experts
The Illusion EA uses the probability theory - after a series of consecutive virtual losses - i.e. right during a flat the EA already starts trading in the trend. In addition, the EA considers the ratio of bullish/bearish candles on the higher timeframes to determine the greatest probability of the price movement direction. Only 1 order can be opened at a time. In case of a loss the following order will be placed with an increased lot (the multiplication coefficient is set in the parameters). The
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
LRY FX Robot
Ruiyuan Luo
Experts
LRY FX Robot is a fully automatic trading Robot, which makes orders according to RSI indicators. EA operating environment The EA can be run in any currency, but the best test is EURUSD for H1, with a minimum of $1000. Parameters Lot - lot size for pending orders. MaxLotSize - the maximum number of open orders. Signal Type - A signal to open an order Time Frame - The time period of the signal InterestAmount - As the balance increased, so did the number of orders Star Hour - the EA operation start
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
Forex Oscars PRO EA
Oskars Paeglis
Experts
Forex Oscar's PRO EA   is the advanced mathematics algorithms  system  with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points and required amount of the rate in any market situation. This system is focused on a  long-term  stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me. I have done very big mathematical calculations and I have found the right formula to trade in the Forex market. It takes a lot of work and time to achieve the best results.Nothing fancy here only
ATS Quantum Premium
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Experts
This long-term trading system works on 12 pairs and 4 timeframes . The Expert Advisor uses various trading systems, such as trend trading, counter-trend trading and others. This increases the chances of sustained growth and reduces exposure to a single pair or individual operations. The risk is tightly controlled. /> The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. It does not need arrival of every tick and
Scalper Marti 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
S imple scalping EA which uses martingale lot system. Scalping happens on candlestick pattern and candle size in pips. This is a full automatic trading system which has auto money management option too. FEATURES: 1. Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. Scalping 4. Hard Stop Loss 5. Easy Take Profit 6. Uses Candlestick Pattern Important Note : - As name suggests it is a Martingale System. Always better to use minimal/proper martingale settings and proper trading capital otherwise it can easily blow your acco
Recovery Bad Order MT4
Marta Gonzalez
3 (1)
Experts
Recovery Bad Order MT4   (System to recovery lost trader whit recovery algorithm). This system used algorithm in the ea for initial recovery algorithm, this system close one part of loses trader, whit algorithm recovery. (the lot recovery is a factor o lot used in the entry recommended used 0,1 for lot and 0,01 for recovery lot).  https://youtu.be/FlpOhpiy7Pc Recovery Bad Order MT4  is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opene
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
AwS Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
AwS Algorithm whit Stocastic:  It is a algorithm system  that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market.                     The system detects the important points and operates the trend o the pulback, you chosse the direction                                                         You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data for 
EMA Crossover Pro MT4
Gabriel Selegean
Experts
EMA Crossover Pro MT4 (see EMA Crossover Pro for MT5 variant) this EA uses two exponential moving average crossover, a slow ema, and a fast ema on which it takes buy/sell decision. A default ema configuration is 12 and 35 where 12 is the value of slow ema, and 35 is the value of fast ema. Expert advisor parameters: stop loss (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40) take profit (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40) trailing_stop (set it as 0 for disabl
Sirr Scalper for PipFinite
Bruno Rosa
Experts
SIRR Scalper for PipFinite is a robot that has been designed to work with the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. The EA can trade the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD. Check our   Blogs   where we share news and set files When you buy my robot, you are welcome to drop me a message to discuss the best setup in combination with the set files 2 purchas
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market. The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks. ATTENTION!   New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99 Next 15 - $159 Final price: $229 Hurry to take advantage of this offer! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Trading instruments: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XAU FLUX - Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor XAU FLUX is a professional trading robot designed for fast and disciplined trading in the gold market. It is developed for traders aiming to achieve consistent profits from small daily price movements. Key Features: XAU FLUX uses an advanced scalping system that operates on the M1 & M5 timeframe to evaluate micro opportunities in the market. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify suitable entry points and automatically open
More from author
ADX Signals
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
The ADX Indicator is known to be used to determine the trend direction. Not only that, but it also has deviation (+DI and -DI) that determine the direction of the trend as well. The role of the indicator is to spot the trend and its direction and generate signals accordingly. Indicator Settings: - ADX period : default is 14 periods (it works best with the timeframe H1). - Signal Width : the size of signals arrows. - Signal Distance : the distance of the signal arrow from the candle. - Signal co
FREE
MultiTF Moving Average Panel
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Indicators
The   "MultiTF Moving Average Panel"   indicator is more of a helping tool than an indicator, it serves to help know the trend direction for the current currency pair of all timeframes in one place. It is best used with other indicators and signals, to help filter the signals according the trend based on multiple timeframes. Indicator inputs : - Moving Average period   : Default is set to 34. - Moving Average method   : The method of calculation of the Moving Average. Default is set to Exponent
FREE
MACD Trend Follower
Mohamed Amine Talbi
4 (3)
Indicators
The "MACD Trend Follower" is an indicator based on the MACD oscillator. It serves to spot the trend direction by giving it a fixed color until the trend changes (the trend direction colors are customizable). The default MACD settings for the indicator has been changed to adapt to the fast moving Forex market, but they can be changed to suit the trader. Recommended settings for the indicator : - MACD Fast EMA : 8 Periods. - MACD Slow EMA : 13 Periods. - MACD SMA : 5 Periods. Indicator inputs :
FREE
MTF Moving Average Panel
Mohamed Amine Talbi
4.71 (7)
Indicators
The "MTF Moving Average Panel" indicator is more of a helping tool than an indicator, it serves to help know the trend direction for the current currency pair of all timeframes in one place. It is best used with other indicators and signals, to help filter the signals according the trend based on multiple timeframes. Indicator inputs : - Moving Average period : Default is set to 34. - Moving Average method : The method of calculation of the Moving Average. Default is set to Exponential. - Movin
FREE
Simple MA Crossover
Mohamed Amine Talbi
2.75 (4)
Experts
This expert is very simple and basic, it is based on the crossover of 2 Moving Average of the choice of the user. The indicator settings can be customized to your need and way of trading. Expert Advisor Inputs: - Fast MA : The fast moving average. Default is set to 10. - Slow MA : The slow moving average. Default is set to 20. - Lot : The trading order lot. Default has been set to 0.01 lot (micro lot). - TP : The take profit. Default has been set to 10 pips. - SL : The stop loss. Default has be
FREE
Colored Market Hours
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Indicators
As the title says, this is an indicator that shows the current open market (session). It has 4 sessions with customizable schedule : 1. London session, 2. New York session, 3. Sydney session, 4. Tokyo session. Indicator inputs: - The color of each session. - The open time and close time of the sessions. - The line width. The objective of the indicator, is to follow each sessions, observe at what times are multiple sessions open, and thus take the chance of the high market movements.
FREE
Separate Moving Average with Signals
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
"Separate Moving Average" is a custom indicator made from the combination of 2 moving averages in a different window (the indicator window) for the goal of removing the clutter from the price chart, the indicator also has arrows to show the moving average cross either long or short. All the moving average parameters are customizable from the indicator input window.
FREE
Change Timeframe for All
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Utilities
The script changes the timeframe of all open charts on the MetaTrader platform in a simple click without having to do it manually by going through all the open charts and changing them one by one, it is handy when there are many open charts. The script lets you choose which timeframe to apply to the open charts. The timeframes available in the dropdown menu are the ones already available on the MetaTrader platform : M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1.
FREE
Hexa MA
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
"The trend is your friend, until the end when it bends". The "Hexa MA" custom indicator is a trend following indicator. It uses 6 Moving Averages to spot the trend and follow, and also to filter the bad signals for the fast Moving Averages. The basic is simple, yet the strategy is powerful. Recommended settings for the indicator : - Moving Average periods : SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 20, SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200. - Timeframe : M15 is the default. But any timeframe can be used. - Currency pair : Since i
FREE
RSI Scalper Plus
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
The RSI Scalper Plus is an indicator based on the RSI oscillator with an algorithm that filters bad signals. The RSI is basically based on the Overbought and Oversold zones. The indicator generates BUY & SELL signals with arrows showing when to buy and when to sell. Signals can be set in the input menu : - An alert window : TRUE to show the alert windows, FALSE to hide it. - Push Notification : TRUE to send a push notification to mobile phone connected to the MT4, FALSE is default. - Email Notif
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Oil Formula
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
What makes the "Oil Formula" custom indicator special, is that it is not based on indicators, but on an algorithm that predicts to the best possibility of the price direction. The signals given by the indicator can be filtered using one of the built-in MetaTrader 4 indicators, or other strategies for optimal results. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicat
MACD Swing
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
The "MACD Swing" custom indicator is based on the MACD oscillator with custom settings and an algorithm that both serves to generate signals of buy or sell depending on the market status. It also sends alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Signal arrow size : buy/sell signal arrow size (between 1 and 5). - Signal arrow distance from the candle : buy/sell
MA Cross Plus
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Experts
The "MA Cross Plus" EA is based on Moving Average crossovers as its name says. But what is special about this Expert Advisor is that it uses not one, but two algorithms to filter bad trades to the maximum. As all traders know, moving averages are a trend follow. And there is a saying "The trend is your friend". So, why go against the trend when you can ride the trend and profit from it, while avoiding the fake trend at the same time. The default settings of the EA are basic, and have been tested
Triple Candle EA
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Experts
The "Triple Candle" EA is based on the trend following indicator; the moving average. Even though indicators are lagging, but the algorithm behind the EA confirms the trend before riding it. The best timeframe for the EA is H1, and it works best with the EURUSD currency pair. EA Inputs : - MA period : The moving average to determine the trend direction. Default has been set to 34 periods. - MA method : The moving average calculation method. Default is Simple (SMA). - Lot : The lot used for the
Ultimate Scorpion Dashboard
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
Switching between multiple tabs, applying multiple indicators at the same screen. All this overloads the screen and consumes the system resources. The "Scorpion Ultimate Dashboard" comes with the solution, combining 12 indicators in a simple dashboard. It provides the trader with the ability to observe a currency pair from many indicators, and thus being able to glimpse many currency pairs in a short amount of time. The available indicators in the dashboard : - Moving Average Period 5 - Moving
Scorpion Binary
Mohamed Amine Talbi
1 (1)
Indicators
Trading Binary ? No problem, Scorpion Binary custom indicator helps you spot the entry points to the binary options (call / put). Indicator Inputs : - Signal arrow distance from the candle (in pips) - Signal arrow size (from 1 to 5) - call / put put signal color - Window pop up alert - Email alert - Push notifications Recommended Settings : - Timeframe : M1, M5, and M15 - Expiry time : 3 candles (3 minutes for M1, 15 minutes for M5, 45 minutes for M15) For any suggestion, issues, or question.
Camel EA
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Experts
The "Camel EA" is based on Moving Averages. It confirms the uptrend or the downtrend, and enters the trade accordingly. It has been optimized to follow the trend. The recommended settings for the EA: Currency: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 EA Settings : Default settings are optimized to work best with the settings above. For other timeframes, these settings might need to be changed. EA inputs: - Fast moving average: a moving average that follows the price and smooths it to reduce market fluctuations -
Hedge Trader
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Utilities
Hedge Trader is a panel that helps traders who use the hedging strategy in their trading. The panel style in simple and intuitive, and have the necessary shortcuts a fast trader would need for fast order execution. Features: - Auto double the lot after executing an order. The user only specifies the initial order, then the panel will automatically double the lot after an order execution. - Using basket for auto closing all orders on a predefined floating profit (with the possibility to turn it
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review