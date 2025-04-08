Assembled 3i

3 standard indicators are used within this expert advisor and all their parameters are configurable and optimizable .

The default settings are set for the GbpUsd pair on M15 timeframe , more settings can be found in #Post 1 in the Comments section of the product .

Results are obtained using the combined power of the 3 standard indicators ( MACD , Moving Average and Stochastic ) by using diferrent decision power of the indicators and optimized values of each indicator setting .

Only one order at a time is opened , every order has a stop and a take profit , no martingale , grid or other dangerous techniques are used .