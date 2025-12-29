Super Trend Reverse Grid
- Experts
- Oezkan Kahveci
- Version: 1.27
- Updated: 29 December 2025
- Activations: 15
Super Trend Reverse Grid is a professional algorithm designed to eliminate the risks associated with classic "counter-trend" strategies. Instead of opening trades against price direction, it utilizes Stop Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) to follow the momentum.
Multi-Asset Support: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), Silver, Bitcoin (BTC), and all major currency pairs.
Smart Trend Filters:
EMA 200 (Macro): Prevents opening trades against the main trend.
MACD: Halts new grid placements during momentum loss.
Auto-Pricing (Auto-SR): The robot analyzes the past 300 candles to automatically calculate the strongest support/resistance zones and determines the grid range accordingly.
Security Modules: Includes Spread Protection, Time Filter, and "Out of Range" protection.
Who Is This Suitable For?
Those seeking profit in trending markets (such as Gold, Silver, Forex Pairs, and BTC).
Traders tired of blowing accounts due to risky Martingale systems.
Professional traders seeking full control and transparency.