Smart Range Breakout EA is a fully automated time range breakout strategy, which uses calculated trailing stop-loss to trade high volume moves on the market. The strategy comes with not overly optimized default settings, however it can be experimented with. This expert advisor does not use any martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown.

LIVE PERFORMANCE : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580

The strategy works best on USDJPY and EURUSD pairs. Keep in mind that a low commission and spread environment is necessary for optimal results. If you experience poor results due to testing on a higher commission broker, try testing with looser stop-loss settings. All backtests below were made using a ICMarkets regular account with 100% real tick data. In a 3 year backtest these pairs resulted in a 4790% and 3459% gain, respectively. The EA uses servertime to create ranges, it was optimized for GMT+2. Please calculate your own times if they differ.

Every test below was made with a 2% risk per trade and a 4% daily drawdown limit! The risk, drawdown, time ranges, stop-loss functionalities can all be customized in the settings.

The strategy can be used with the default settings. Every position is protected by a hard stop-loss.

A minimum of 200$ account is required, but my recommendation is to use an account size of at least $500.

Keep in mind that every legit strategy has losing periods. It is recommended to use every EA at least a few months to decide whether it suits you.

Please reach out after purchase so I can provide instructions on how to set up the EA and it's settings.





This strategy was inspired by Rene Balke from BM Trading GmbH. Feel free to check out his scripts on the market.





DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial advisor and this is not financial advice. Past results can't guarantee future profits. I cannot and won't be responsible for any losses you incur. Use this EA with proper risk management.



