Smart Range Breakout EA

1

Smart Range Breakout EA is a fully automated time range breakout strategy, which uses calculated trailing stop-loss to trade high volume moves on the market. The strategy comes with not overly optimized default settings, however it can be experimented with. This expert advisor does not use any martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown.

LIVE PERFORMANCE : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580

The strategy works best on USDJPY and EURUSD pairs. Keep in mind that a low commission and spread environment is necessary for optimal results. If you experience poor results due to testing on a higher commission broker, try testing with looser stop-loss settings. All backtests below were made using a ICMarkets regular account with 100% real tick data. In a 3 year backtest these pairs resulted in a 4790% and 3459% gain, respectively. The EA uses servertime to create ranges, it was optimized for GMT+2. Please calculate your own times if they differ.

Every test below was made with a 2% risk per trade and a 4% daily drawdown limit! The risk, drawdown, time ranges, stop-loss functionalities can all be customized in the settings.

The strategy can be used with the default settings. Every position is protected by a hard stop-loss.

A minimum of 200$ account is required, but my recommendation is to use an account size of at least $500.

Keep in mind that every legit strategy has losing periods. It is recommended to use every EA at least a few months to decide whether it suits you.

Please reach out after purchase so I can provide instructions on how to set up the EA and it's settings.


This strategy was inspired by Rene Balke from BM Trading GmbH. Feel free to check out his scripts on the market.


DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial advisor and this is not financial advice. Past results can't guarantee future profits. I cannot and won't be responsible for any losses you incur. Use this EA with proper risk management.


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The   DR IDR Range Indicator PRO  plots ADR, ODR and RDR ranges for a given amount of days in the past. A key feature that appears is that it calculates the success rate of the ranges for the shown days. This indicator is perfect for backtest since it shows ranges for all of the calculated days, not just the most recent sessions. In the PRO version you can now: use fully customizable advanced statistics to base your trades on get an edge via calculating statistics on up to 3 different day period
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Ronald Hoard
510
Ronald Hoard 2023.03.06 21:09 
 

Well I used his suggested settings on a demo account. I got $70 profit in one year trading 10 lots! Whoopie!

This was a one year back-test (Strategy Tester) using the developers recommended settings. Spreads on the popular USDJPY pair are normally low (less than 20 points) for most brokers. So, something else is wrong here.

Botond Doczy Rossler
2952
Reply from developer Botond Doczy Rossler 2023.03.12 18:18
Dear Ronald, as I said in the description you need a low commission and spread broker. 20 point spreads are not low. On ICMarkets usual spreads are 6-7 points. The tests attached were made using this broker.
UlrichG
457
UlrichG 2023.02.13 18:59 
 

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csators
29
csators 2023.02.02 18:32 
 

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