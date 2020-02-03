Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically move the stop loss (a market stop) after each profit target is reached. The system itself consists of multiple profit targets to maximize gains, but the updating stop loss helps prevent draw downs once profit targets start getting filled.

This algo has been tested on all major FX pairs, indices, commodities and common crypto pairs with significant gains made on almost all of them – you can see the videos on this page for verification. Please note that all videos were done on default settings, optimization is recommended (levels and risk, as the Target Profits are not same on 1h, 15 min, and daily levels, as I know you agree with it) for individual markets as the video’s are there to demonstrate its functionality only.





Optimization:

As traders, we know that just because something has worked in the past does not mean it will work in the future, but we also know that statistical analysis will often give us an edge, which is what the optimization settings in this EA will allow you to do – search for an edge and leverage that edge for the best results.