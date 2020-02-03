Institutional Levels
- Experts
- SASA MIJIN
- Version: 1.16
- Updated: 3 February 2020
- Activations: 5
Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically move the stop loss (a market stop) after each profit target is reached. The system itself consists of multiple profit targets to maximize gains, but the updating stop loss helps prevent draw downs once profit targets start getting filled.
This algo has been tested on all major FX pairs, indices, commodities and common crypto pairs with significant gains made on almost all of them – you can see the videos on this page for verification. Please note that all videos were done on default settings, optimization is recommended (levels and risk, as the Target Profits are not same on 1h, 15 min, and daily levels, as I know you agree with it) for individual markets as the video’s are there to demonstrate its functionality only.
Optimization:
As traders, we know that just because something has worked in the past does not mean it will work in the future, but we also know that statistical analysis will often give us an edge, which is what the optimization settings in this EA will allow you to do – search for an edge and leverage that edge for the best results.
Key Advantages of the EA
- Always have a stop loss in play
- User-friendly
- Use Multiple Profit Targets
- Automatically updates stop loss after profit targets get hit
- Tested on all major pairs/indices/commodities/crypto
- Very good Risk/Reward ratio
- Works on all brokers
- Works on basic setting, but can be optimized for more profit
- Can be used on accounts as small as 100$
- No Indicators, therefor no lag
- Based on level methodology used by institutional algo’s
- Free optional updates as the EA is modified
Requirements:
- Account Type: Any - but works best on Hedge
We found for 2019 Forex, commodity, traditional on this setting to made profit:
Recommendation Setting Daily Level (For smaller TF, ask for inputs - for demo version):
- Bars to Check: 92 (best on those in screen shoot, if you want all Forex pairs same time test with 96)
- Minimal entry point: 0.00015
- Maximal entry point : 0.015
- Min volatility: 0.0025
- SL Offset: 0.01
- Lot size (for each order): 0.1 ---- This is on $3000 account +
- Buying enabled: true
- Selling enabled: true
- Enable first TP: true
- Enable second TP: true
- Enable third TP: true
- Enable fourth TP: true
Pairs that made profit on this settings (you can back-test for your self look at screenshots) are:
USDZAR, Oil, XAU, USDCAD, EURUSD
Earning curve in 2019 for trading this pairs in screenshots:
EURCHF, EURUSD, OIL, USDCAD,USDZAR,GOLD
BTCUSD requires some modification of the detail settings for more profit, however it still works well.
Profits are obviously different for each timeframe and pair, however, looking though strategy tester results for 2019 on a daily timeframe, we averaged about 100% in profit. Obviously, as with all averages, this means some markets made less, but others more. These tests were conducted without optimization on the pairs - all were tested on same settings.
We are constantly working on the EA, so when further enhancements are created, you will be notified with the option to implement the new development. Our 5-person team has already put a combined 1800 hours into the development of this specific EA at time of writing, with efforts continuing for consistent improvements. development team consists of 5 people whom have worked a combined 1800 hours on developing this specific EA for a combined number of 1800 hours at the time of writing this, with more work being put in every week.
If you have some questions, feel free to ask us.
We wish you great gains and safe trades!