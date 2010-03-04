EURUSD 1min scalper

Features

An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview, this one is a higher risk/ reward .

Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well.


Description

Strategy is made from Stochastic, together with RSI,ATR, and lastly a special entry time to get the best entries and exits possible.

For now It use a fixed lot ( soon I can apply risk % based on equity).

Best used together with a VPS server or a machine that's on 24/7. 


Parameters

Stop loss level

Take profit level

ATR settings

RSI settings

Stochastic settings

Entry time settings

Magic number 


TESTING

On IC Market MQ5 Platform, take the last year of data of 1 min chart ( preferably starting from february first) , put the EA on EURUSD 1min chart, with 0.1 lots for everyone 1000 eur of capital and check the results.


Logo made by https://www.fiverr.com/aleksa19

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The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
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