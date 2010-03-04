EURUSD 1min scalper

Features



An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview, this one is a higher risk/ reward .

Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well.





Description



Strategy is made from Stochastic, together with RSI,ATR, and lastly a special entry time to get the best entries and exits possible. For now It use a fixed lot ( soon I can apply risk % based on equity). Best used together with a VPS server or a machine that's on 24/7.



Parameters



Stop loss level Take profit level ATR settings RSI settings Stochastic settings Entry time settings Magic number

TESTING



On IC Market MQ5 Platform, take the last year of data of 1 min chart ( preferably starting from february first) , put the EA on EURUSD 1min chart, with 0.1 lots for everyone 1000 eur of capital and check the results.





Logo made by https://www.fiverr.com/aleksa19

