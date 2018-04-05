NitroFX MT5

NitroFX MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor. 

NitroFX MT5 is a systematic trading system that involves planning, trading strategies, conducting multiple back tests, and collecting statistics, which will help the system to be more accurate and increase profitability.

NitroFX MT5 uses effective risk management tools, Trailing stop and Breakeven point. A trailing stop is a stop that automatically adjusts to market movement. This means it will follow your position when the market moves in your favor, and will lock in your profits and close the position if the market moves against you.

This EA has passed 20 years back test of real tick data (2004-2019) and (2019-2023).

NitroFX MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45629


The EA does not use :

  • martingale
  • grids
  • hedging
  • averaging 
  • and other risky strategies


    Key Features

    Trades on timeframe: M15 
    Trades on any pair, recommended USDCHF, GBPCHF, EURCHF
    Initial deposit: $100 up 
    Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
    Using real tick data in backtest with 99% modeling quality 
    It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker
    The magic number does not need to be set differently on each graph per pair 
    Protected by a volatility stop loss and take profit 


      Parameters

      MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA
      Lot_MM - set as " Auto or Fixed "
      Lots - lot size 
      Risk - risk percentage
      TPSL - Default/Manual

      • Default - automatic setting
      • Manual - manual setting
        • SL -  stop loss ,pips
        • TP -  take profit ,pips

      MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread value in points
      MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points
      UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false
      TrailingStart - trailing start size, pips
      TrailingStop - trailing stop size, pips
      TrailingStep - trailing step, pips
      Lockinpips - amount of profits, in pips
      DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false 
      DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown 
      StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
      EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
      BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset 
      TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading 
      AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start 
      TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading 
      AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close 
      CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
      Display Settings - The dialog box display can be displayed as Collapse, Expand, and Move


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