Golden Academy
- Experts
-
- Version: 7.171
- Activations: 5
This EA can predict early trend on market, scan early trend from M5 to W1, This EA not martingale, not a hedging, not averaging and not grid.
And this EA only open/close position once (only 1 opened order) every 8 hours.
EA parameters :
- Trade_Set_AUTO, Default is ## AUTO Trade Setting ##, Mean Note for below parameter.
- LOT_SIZE_AUTO_TRADE, Default is 0.01, Mean Lot Size to be traded is 0.01 Lot, Can be changed depend your account balance, (0.01 Lot Per 200 usd initial balance).
- ACTIVATE_AUTO_TRADE_, Default is true, Mean EA will open position automatically, Set to false will shutdown automatic trade.
- TP_SL_IN_MONEY, Default is ## TP & SL in Currency ##, Mean Note for below parameter.
- __AUTO_CLOSING__ , Defaulf is true, Mean Auto Closing is Activated.
- TAKE_PROFIT_money, Default is 0.6, Mean Take Profit for open position is 0.6 usd (if Your Acc Curencies is USD).
- _STOP__LOSS_, Default is -1000000.0, This is Stop Loss, can be change (must type * - * minus/negative character before type amount).
- Daily_Target, Default is ## Daily Profit Target in currency ##, Mean Note for below parameter.
- _Daily__Target_, Default is 0.6, Mean Daily target is 0.6 usd (if Your Acc Curencies is USD) .
- Level_ATAS, Default is 0.85, No need to change.
- Level_BAWAH, Default is 0.15, No need to change.
This EA have passed MQL5 Rule:
- NOT provide guarantee or promise of profits;
- NOT contain words and expressions in superlative degree relating to Product features or the underlying concept;
- NOT present trading strategy backtest results as real trading results, whether expressly or implicitly;
- NOT contain links to external resources to be used as a description;
- NOT contain flashy/immodest titles of description sections or Product names;
- NOT use any pictures of non-aesthetic nature as a Product icon or screenshots.
Default Take Profit Scenario :
Remember !!, this is only setting, Not a profit guarantee !!, Result may vary depend many condition !!
- Default take profit and daily target is for account with initial balance start from 210$. For account under 210$, TakeProfit divide by 2 and daily target also.
- Any leverage can apply.
- Example account initial balance vs TP and Daily target as follow : (initial Balance->Lot size->Takeprofit->Daily target)
- 210 $-->0.01-->0.6 $->1.8 $ , Mean Minimum Daily Target is 0.86% (17.2% Monthly Profit target).
- 420 $-->0.02-->1.2 $-->3.6 $ , Mean Minimum Daily Target is 0.86% (17.2% Monthly Profit target).
- 630 $-->0.03-->1.8 $-->5.4 $ , Mean Minimum Daily Target is 0.86% (17.2% Monthly Profit target).
- 840 $-->0.04-->2.4 $-->7.2 $ , Mean Minimum Daily Target is 0.86% (17.2% Monthly Profit target).
Get it now, before price is going up.
Steady income, a good ea. I wish there was a eurusd academy etc.