Golden Academy

This EA can predict early trend on market, scan early trend from M5 to W1, This EA not martingale, not a hedging, not averaging and not grid.

And this EA only open/close position once (only 1 opened order) every 8 hours.

EA parameters :

Trade_Set_AUTO , Default is ## AUTO Trade Setting ## , Mean Note for below parameter.

, Default is , LOT_SIZE_AUTO_TRADE , Default is 0.01 , Mean Lot Size to be traded is 0.01 Lot, Can be changed depend your account balance, (0.01 Lot Per 200 usd initial balance).

, Default is , ACTIVATE_AUTO_TRADE_ , Default is true , Mean EA will open position automatically, Set to false will shutdown automatic trade.

, Default is , TP_SL_IN_MONEY , Default is ## TP & SL in Currency ## , Mean Note for below parameter.

, Default is , __AUTO_CLOSING__ , Defaulf is true , Mean Auto Closing is Activated.

, Defaulf is , TAKE_PROFIT_money , Default is 0.6 , Mean Take Profit for open position is 0.6 usd (if Your Acc Curencies is USD).

, Default is , _STOP__LOSS_ , Default is -1000000.0 , This is Stop Loss, can be change (must type * - * minus/negative character before type amount).

, Default is , Daily_Target , Default is ## Daily Profit Target in currency ## , Mean Note for below parameter.

, Default is , _Daily__Target_ , Default is 0.6 , Mean Daily target is 0.6 usd (if Your Acc Curencies is USD) .

, Default is , Level_ATAS , Default is 0.85 , No need to change.

Level_BAWAH, Default is 0.15, No need to change.

This EA have passed MQL5 Rule:

NOT provide guarantee or promise of profits;

NOT contain words and expressions in superlative degree relating to Product features or the underlying concept;

NOT present trading strategy backtest results as real trading results, whether expressly or implicitly;

present trading strategy backtest results as real trading results, whether expressly or implicitly; NOT contain links to external resources to be used as a description;

contain links to external resources to be used as a description; NOT contain flashy/immodest titles of description sections or Product names;

contain flashy/immodest titles of description sections or Product names; NOT use any pictures of non-aesthetic nature as a Product icon or screenshots.

Default Take Profit Scenario :

Remember !!, this is only setting, Not a profit guarantee !!, Result may vary depend many condition !!

Default take profit and daily target is for account with initial balance start from 210$. For account under 210$, TakeProfit divide by 2 and daily target also.

Any leverage can apply.

Example account initial balance vs TP and Daily target as follow : (initial Balance->Lot size->Takeprofit->Daily target)

210 $-->0.01-->0.6 $->1.8 $ , Mean Minimum Daily Target is 0.86% (17.2% Monthly Profit target).

420 $-->0.02-->1.2 $-->3.6 $ , Mean Minimum Daily Target is 0.86% (17.2% Monthly Profit target).

630 $-->0.03-->1.8 $-->5.4 $ , Mean Minimum Daily Target is 0.86% (17.2% Monthly Profit target).

840 $-->0.04-->2.4 $-->7.2 $ , Mean Minimum Daily Target is 0.86% (17.2% Monthly Profit target).



Get it now, before price is going up.



