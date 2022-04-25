Golden Academy

5

This EA can predict early trend on market, scan early trend from M5 to W1, This EA not martingale, not a hedging, not averaging and not grid.

And this EA only open/close position once (only 1 opened order) every 8 hours.

EA parameters :

  • Trade_Set_AUTO, Default is  ## AUTO Trade Setting ##, Mean Note for below parameter.
  • LOT_SIZE_AUTO_TRADE, Default is  0.01, Mean Lot Size to be traded is 0.01 Lot, Can be changed depend your account balance, (0.01 Lot Per 200 usd initial balance).
  • ACTIVATE_AUTO_TRADE_, Default is true, Mean EA will open position automatically, Set to false will shutdown automatic trade.
  • TP_SL_IN_MONEY, Default is ## TP & SL in Currency ##, Mean Note for below parameter.
  • __AUTO_CLOSING__ , Defaulf is true, Mean Auto Closing is Activated.
  • TAKE_PROFIT_money, Default is  0.6, Mean Take Profit for open position is 0.6 usd (if Your Acc Curencies is USD).
  •  _STOP__LOSS_, Default is -1000000.0This is Stop Loss, can be change (must type * * minus/negative character before type amount).
  • Daily_Target, Default is ## Daily Profit Target in currency ## Mean Note for below parameter.
  • _Daily__Target_, Default is  0.6Mean Daily target is 0.6 usd (if Your Acc Curencies is USD) .
  • Level_ATAS, Default is 0.85, No need to change.
  • Level_BAWAH, Default is 0.15, No need to change.

This EA have passed MQL5 Rule:

  • NOT provide guarantee or promise of profits;
  • NOT contain words and expressions in superlative degree relating to Product features or the underlying concept;
  • NOT  present trading strategy backtest results as real trading results, whether expressly or implicitly;
  • NOT  contain links to external resources to be used as a description;
  • NOT  contain flashy/immodest titles of description sections or Product names;
  • NOT  use any pictures of non-aesthetic nature as a Product icon or screenshots.

Default Take Profit Scenario :

Remember !!, this is only setting, Not a profit guarantee !!, Result may vary depend many condition !!

  • Default take profit and daily target is for account with initial balance start from 210$. For account under 210$, TakeProfit divide by 2 and daily target also.
  • Any leverage can apply.
  • Example account initial balance vs TP and Daily target as follow : (initial Balance->Lot size->Takeprofit->Daily target)
    1. 210 $-->0.01-->0.6 $->1.8 $ , Mean Minimum Daily Target is 0.86% (17.2% Monthly Profit target).
    2. 420 $-->0.02-->1.2 $-->3.6 $  , Mean Minimum Daily Target is 0.86%  (17.2% Monthly Profit target).
    3. 630 $-->0.03-->1.8 $-->5.4 $  , Mean Minimum Daily Target is  0.86% (17.2% Monthly Profit target).
    4. 840 $-->0.04-->2.4 $-->7.2 $  , Mean Minimum Daily Target is  0.86% (17.2% Monthly Profit target).

Get it now, before price is going up.


Reviews 2
Jean Philippe Groleau
1030
Jean Philippe Groleau 2022.09.22 01:05 
 

Steady income, a good ea. I wish there was a eurusd academy etc.

maacx
388
maacx 2022.06.24 22:59 
 

Ok, I had this trouble launching first due to wrong setup on my side (VPS, templates, .dll's), but Syarif Nur Arief provided quick assistance and manually (!!!) reapaired my setup and suddenly EA lauched like a torpedo with solid positive trades. A pleasure to watch, really. I higly recommend this EA. Hurry, until it's cheap! Will go up with price, that I'm sure of.

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Tembus Trawangan (The Target) MT5 The Ultimate Price Action Radar for Precision Trading Are you tired of staring at messy charts and missing high-probability setups? Meet Tembus Trawangan (TT) —the most intuitive Price Action indicator designed to simplify your trading and find the "sweet spots" in the market automatically. Tembus Trawangan isn't just an indicator; it’s your personal market scout . It scans the price action across 21 timeframes to find the hidden "Target" zones where big moves
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Jean Philippe Groleau
1030
Jean Philippe Groleau 2022.09.22 01:05 
 

Steady income, a good ea. I wish there was a eurusd academy etc.

Syarif Nur Arief
3650
Reply from developer Syarif Nur Arief 2022.09.22 01:08
Thanks for your positive feedback, we will continue to make another academy, 😄
maacx
388
maacx 2022.06.24 22:59 
 

Ok, I had this trouble launching first due to wrong setup on my side (VPS, templates, .dll's), but Syarif Nur Arief provided quick assistance and manually (!!!) reapaired my setup and suddenly EA lauched like a torpedo with solid positive trades. A pleasure to watch, really. I higly recommend this EA. Hurry, until it's cheap! Will go up with price, that I'm sure of.

Syarif Nur Arief
3650
Reply from developer Syarif Nur Arief 2022.06.25 00:43
Thanks for your positive review, will be assist all my EA user whenever you need
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