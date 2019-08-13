Ea Max ST
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
FULL ADJUST
The adjustment is very easy. Let you choose the right investment for every symbol and all your costs. Believe in the system. Goodluck
1. Balance and lots = 100$/0.01 , 1000$/0.1 , 10000$/1.0
2. Profit of Lots = 0.01/2$ , 0.1/20$ , 1.0/200$ ( Or higher )
3. MaxOrder = 6 recommend
4. Distance = 400 recommend
5. All Symbol ( AdjustA and AdjustB ) recommend EURUSD
6. All Time Flame ( AdjustA and AdjustB ) recommend M15
7. Leverage 1:500