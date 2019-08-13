'TAVOR' is an amazing trading robot by 'The Israeli tactics' group , developed by Israeli programmers who specialize in forex trading. Our bot can analyzes trading by times, so what needs to be done is a back test of which times are best, fill in TP / SL. you can set that after each losing trade then the next trade will be double the amount so the profit will be linear. This expert advisor opens one deal a day at the time you choose, so it is advisable to run several at a time each on a diff