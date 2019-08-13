Ea Max ST

      FULL ADJUST



The adjustment is very easy. Let you choose the right investment for every symbol and all your costs. Believe in the system. Goodluck




1. Balance and lots = 100$/0.01 , 1000$/0.1 , 10000$/1.0


2. Profit of Lots = 0.01/2$ , 0.1/20$ , 1.0/200$ ( Or higher )


3. MaxOrder = 6 recommend


4. Distance    = 400 recommend


5. All Symbol ( AdjustA and AdjustB ) recommend EURUSD


6. All Time Flame ( AdjustA and AdjustB ) recommend M15


7. Leverage 
1:500

    

    
  



  


  

    

      
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 
Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview 


Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        One Gold MT4
      
      

        
Stanislav Tomilov

        

          

          4.68 (19)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        The Gold Space MT4
      
      

        
Ayush V Jain

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS.

Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. 
Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Bitcoin Scalp Pro
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          5 (4)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL 
Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Fortress MT4
      
      

        
Shane Lee

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 
Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 
Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Multi Sniper mq
      
      

        
DMITRII GRIDASOV

        

          

          5 (4)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. 
This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! 
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        EA Games Changer
      
      

        
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi

        

          

          5 (4)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended)
Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P 

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Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities. 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Gold Miner
      
      

        
Siphesihle Mabhengu

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Quantum Gold Miner 
Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Luna AI PRO
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          4.67 (3)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA 
Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Aurum AI mt4
      
      

        
Leonid Arkhipov

        

          

          4.94 (34)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale.
Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 

This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system.
Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        BB Return mt4
      
      

        
Leonid Arkhipov

        

          

          4.89 (18)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Infinity Trader EA
      
      

        
Lachezar Krastev

        

          

          5 (18)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! 
Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 
(Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Forex GOLD Investor
      
      

        
Lachezar Krastev

        

          

          4.39 (51)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! 
Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 
(Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
      
      

        
DMITRII GRIDASOV

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. 
This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  
Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file 
Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        HFT Prop EA
      
      

        
Manpreet Singh

        

          

          4.93 (257)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Recovery Manager Pro MT4
      
      

        
Ianina Nadirova

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        GoldPro
      
      

        
Sergey Batudayev

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket

    
  





    

  




      

      

              

        

          
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