Limit Scalper

5

Buy the dip - sell the spike.

This simple strategy, executed with limit orders, makes slippage your friend.

The extended Take Profit sets no limits to profits, often profits far above the normal scalping profit are achieved. See screenshots below.

No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss. 

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1495331 


The default settings are for GBPUSD M5 chart.  


Timing is important! Set SetUTC (GMT) according to the timezone of your broker! More info in Comments.

For a correct backtest download M1, M5, H1, D1 and W1 data for the test period.


Settings

  • SetUTC - timezone. Default set UTC=2 is best, used by many brokers 

  • Auto_Moneymanage: automatic money management On or Off

  • MiniLots: if true, Auto_Moneym. has steps of 0.01 lot

  • MaximumRisk: % of account free margin set on risk for a trade

  • Lots: lot size if Auto_Moneym. is disabled


  • StopLossBuy: distance of stop loss 

  • TakeProfitB: points profit when a buy order is closed 

  • EntryB: points the limit buy is set higher or lower, more info in comment #2

  • Then follow same setting for Sell orders

  • HrFriStop: hour EA stops opening orders Fridays (24 = disabled)

  • HrFriClose: hour when the EA closes open orders Fridays (24 = disabled)

  • magic: magic number

  • DrawLines: draws Highs and Lows of former days, weeks in the chart. Mouseover shows the name of the line.

  • The EA orientates on these lines. More info in the description of the indicator: Support Resistance Free   

      

    • Following settings for advanced users to deactivate trading at certain hours. 

    Start, stop and a pause can be set, seperate for buy & sell and for every day of the week. For Monday buy:

    • MonHourStartB  
    • MonHourStopB   
    • MonHourPauseB

    Then follow the sell settings and the same for next days. A day is completely deactivated if HourStart & HourStop are equal.

    Note: A pause can be one hour or up to 10 hours.

    The 'hundreds' before the 'pause-hour' number determines how many hours more the pause lasts.

    A setting like: TueHourPauseS=509  means: 

    The pause for sell starts at 9 and goes on the 5 following hours, so here from 9-14.  (14 included, still pause)

    In the 'Experts' log a pause is indicated at the start of every hour with pause, for the case above: Pause Tue Sell hr 9-14 

    Before  version 1.5 the Limit Scalper start and end hours were limited internally from 9 -19h. 

    With the added settings it is also possible to widen the trading hours- or to check if the strategy works with other pairs at certain hours. 




Reviews 3
Happy Scalper
1040
Happy Scalper 2022.01.07 02:57 
 

Hello Heiko. Been trying out your Limit Scalper on demo for a couple of weeks now and I can't believe how great this EA performs. GBP/USD works great, but the EUR/USD just doesn't perform well at all, even when I change the pair settings in the inputs. Going to go live on January 16th. Will let you know how this performs on a live account. Thanks for a great EA. Happy trading!

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Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.23 14:48 
 

Negative feedback!

Lorence Jordi
188
Lorence Jordi 2022.04.04 19:12 
 

I tested, optimized this expert a lot and got very impressive results in every year. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, i used tickstory, and tick data suite too. The important difference between the default setting and mine is that i widened the stop loss and take profit numbers. This way the win rate increased a lot and even during the begining of the war of the war it performed okay, when other experts collapsed. I really recommend this expert, just set the tp/sl over 250 and optimize to your taste. Use always 99% accurate data and every tick option, without that its a waste of time. The author always responds, thats an important part too. Have a nice one!

Heiko Kendziorra
10858
Reply from developer Heiko Kendziorra 2022.04.17 10:52
Thank you for your review and your advice for the settings! I'll consider your settings in optimizing the next version. Good trades!
Happy Scalper
1040
Happy Scalper 2022.01.07 02:57 
 

Hello Heiko. Been trying out your Limit Scalper on demo for a couple of weeks now and I can't believe how great this EA performs. GBP/USD works great, but the EUR/USD just doesn't perform well at all, even when I change the pair settings in the inputs. Going to go live on January 16th. Will let you know how this performs on a live account. Thanks for a great EA. Happy trading!

Heiko Kendziorra
10858
Reply from developer Heiko Kendziorra 2022.01.17 10:11
Hello, thanks for your review! Limit Scalper is made for GBPUSD, EUR/USD doesn't move enough for this strategy, it has too low volatility. Good trades!
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