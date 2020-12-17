Limit Scalper
- Experts
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- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 13 September 2022
- Activations: 8
Buy the dip - sell the spike.
This simple strategy, executed with limit orders, makes slippage your friend.
The extended Take Profit sets no limits to profits, often profits far above the normal scalping profit are achieved. See screenshots below.
No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.
Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1495331
The default settings are for GBPUSD M5 chart.
Timing is important! Set SetUTC (GMT) according to the timezone of your broker! More info in Comments.
For a correct backtest download M1, M5, H1, D1 and W1 data for the test period.
Settings
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SetUTC - timezone. Default set UTC=2 is best, used by many brokers
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Auto_Moneymanage: automatic money management On or Off
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MiniLots: if true, Auto_Moneym. has steps of 0.01 lot
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MaximumRisk: % of account free margin set on risk for a trade
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Lots: lot size if Auto_Moneym. is disabled
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StopLossBuy: distance of stop loss
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TakeProfitB: points profit when a buy order is closed
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EntryB: points the limit buy is set higher or lower, more info in comment #2
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Then follow same setting for Sell orders
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HrFriStop: hour EA stops opening orders Fridays (24 = disabled)
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HrFriClose: hour when the EA closes open orders Fridays (24 = disabled)
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magic: magic number
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DrawLines: draws Highs and Lows of former days, weeks in the chart. Mouseover shows the name of the line.
- The EA orientates on these lines. More info in the description of the indicator: Support Resistance Free
- MonHourStartB
- MonHourStopB
- MonHourPauseB
Following settings for advanced users to deactivate trading at certain hours.
Start, stop and a pause can be set, seperate for buy & sell and for every day of the week. For Monday buy:
Then follow the sell settings and the same for next days. A day is completely deactivated if HourStart & HourStop are equal.
Note: A pause can be one hour or up to 10 hours.
The 'hundreds' before the 'pause-hour' number determines how many hours more the pause lasts.
A setting like: TueHourPauseS=509 means:
The pause for sell starts at 9 and goes on the 5 following hours, so here from 9-14. (14 included, still pause)
In the 'Experts' log a pause is indicated at the start of every hour with pause, for the case above: Pause Tue Sell hr 9-14
Before version 1.5 the Limit Scalper start and end hours were limited internally from 9 -19h.
With the added settings it is also possible to widen the trading hours- or to check if the strategy works with other pairs at certain hours.
Hello Heiko. Been trying out your Limit Scalper on demo for a couple of weeks now and I can't believe how great this EA performs. GBP/USD works great, but the EUR/USD just doesn't perform well at all, even when I change the pair settings in the inputs. Going to go live on January 16th. Will let you know how this performs on a live account. Thanks for a great EA. Happy trading!