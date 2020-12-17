MaximumRisk : % of account free margin set on risk for a trade

MiniLots : if true , Auto_Moneym . has steps of 0.01 lot

A uto_Moneymanage : automatic money management On or Off

SetUTC - timezone . Default set UTC=2 is best, used by many brokers

StopLossBuy: distance of stop loss

TakeProfitB: points profit when a buy order is closed

EntryB: points the limit buy is set higher or lower, more info in comment #2

Then follow same setting for Sell orders

HrFriStop: hour EA stops opening orders Fridays (24 = disabled)

HrFriClose: hour when the EA closes open orders Fridays (24 = disabled)

magic: magic number

DrawLines: draws Highs and Lows of former days, weeks in the chart. Mouseover shows the name of the line.

Support Resistance Free The EA orientates on these lines. More info in the description of the indicator:



Following settings for advanced users to deactivate trading at certain hours.

Start, stop and a pause can be set, seperate for buy & sell and for every day of the week. For Monday buy:

MonHourStartB

MonHourStopB

MonHourPauseB





Then follow the sell settings and the same for next days. A day is completely deactivated if HourStart & HourStop are equal.

Note: A pause can be one hour or up to 10 hours.

The 'hundreds' before the 'pause-hour' number determines how many hours more the pause lasts.

A setting like: TueHourPauseS=509 means:

The pause for sell starts at 9 and goes on the 5 following hours, so here from 9-14. (14 included, still pause)

In the 'Experts' log a pause is indicated at the start of every hour with pause, for the case above: Pause Tue Sell hr 9-14

Before version 1.5 the Limit Scalper start and end hours were limited internally from 9 -19h.

With the added settings it is also possible to widen the trading hours- or to check if the strategy works with other pairs at certain hours.



