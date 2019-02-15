Pisces CloseAllOrders
- Experts
-
Nuttawut KhiawkiriI'm a forex trader, my job is full-time trader, I have trade on forex market for 7 more year,
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 15 February 2019
- Activations: 8
Close all Positions by one click with Fast system strategy, work with every pairs.
By the way you can set to "Close all Sell", "Close all Buy" and Close all Orders on a Common Setting.
This is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, Not working on MetaTrader 5.
Thank You
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