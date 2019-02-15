Pisces CloseAllOrders

Close all Positions by one click with Fast system strategy, work with every pairs.

By the way you can set to "Close all Sell", "Close all Buy" and Close all Orders on a Common Setting.

This is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, Not working on MetaTrader 5.





Thank You

FxGangster Powered by TheFxInvestment.com

Twitter : @FxGangsterClub

Email : Admin@TheFxinvestment.com