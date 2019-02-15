Pisces CloseAllOrders

Close all Positions by one click with Fast system strategy, work with every pairs.

By the way you can set to "Close all Sell", "Close all Buy" and Close all Orders on a Common Setting.

This is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, Not working on MetaTrader 5.


Thank You

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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