Bond14

 

Without an indicator trading robot, it uses the analysis of already open orders to make trading decisions. A grid of orders with flexible settings and restrictions is used. The Expert Advisor is always in the market.

Description of settings

  • Lot - the volume of orders, if the value = 0, the order volume is automatically determined,
  • Choice_method - calculating the volume of orders from the account balance or free funds,
  • Risk - percentage level for automatic determination of order volume,
  • Drawdown_Percentage - drawdown limit in percent, negative number,
  • Lot_Multiplier - multiplier for the lot of grid orders,
  • Grid_Step - distance between grid orders,
  • Delta_Step - increase the distance between grid orders,
  • Take_Profit - profit level, calculated value, depends on the total volume of orders,
  • MagicNumber - the identifier of the advisor's orders,
  • New_Cycle - enable / disable automatic start of new cycles,
  • MaxOrders - the maximum number of grid orders,
  • Slippage - slippage,
  • Profit_Plus - an increase in profit with an increase in the volume of orders,
  • Pyramid - use the maximum total lot,
  • clrp - color,
  • _x - coordinate along the X axis,
  • _y - coordinate along the Y axis,
  • CommentsCount - the number of comments.


