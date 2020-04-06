Bond14
- Experts
- Iurii Tokman
- Version: 1.14
- Activations: 20
Without an indicator trading robot, it uses the analysis of already open orders to make trading decisions. A grid of orders with flexible settings and restrictions is used. The Expert Advisor is always in the market.
Description of settings
- Lot - the volume of orders, if the value = 0, the order volume is automatically determined,
- Choice_method - calculating the volume of orders from the account balance or free funds,
- Risk - percentage level for automatic determination of order volume,
- Drawdown_Percentage - drawdown limit in percent, negative number,
- Lot_Multiplier - multiplier for the lot of grid orders,
- Grid_Step - distance between grid orders,
- Delta_Step - increase the distance between grid orders,
- Take_Profit - profit level, calculated value, depends on the total volume of orders,
- MagicNumber - the identifier of the advisor's orders,
- New_Cycle - enable / disable automatic start of new cycles,
- MaxOrders - the maximum number of grid orders,
- Slippage - slippage,
- Profit_Plus - an increase in profit with an increase in the volume of orders,
- Pyramid - use the maximum total lot,
- clrp - color,
- _x - coordinate along the X axis,
- _y - coordinate along the Y axis,
- CommentsCount - the number of comments.