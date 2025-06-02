Go Solo Gold
- Experts
-
Nguyen Hang Hai HaI'm designer, developer, trader stock, bitcoin, forex since 2012
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 2 June 2025
- Activations: 10
Expert Go Solo Gold is the latest generation of robots dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with improvements in algorithms to optimize performance. Signal models are built closely according to Tickdata fluctuations to find high probability and low risk opportunities. Along with Scalper strategy to follow short-term trends and quickly exit the market to preserve profits.
EA is suitable for XAUUSD with strong volatility and opportunities.
Users can start with a balance of $ 200 and default settings. EA installation and setup is easy and simple, just default settings (with Gold having 2 digits).
Settings:
|Max Spread
|= 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
|Fixed Lot
|= 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
|Auto Lot
|= 1.0 to 4.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Take Profit
|= 800 (points)
|Stop Loss
|= 600 (points)
|Trailing
|= 10 (points)
|Start Trailing
|= 50 (points)
|Slippage
|= 8
|Time Start
|= 01:30
|Time End
|= 22:30
|Magic Number
|= your number
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
This EA is specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD).
Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 35 points. Min Balance: $ 200
Note:
+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 2300.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 8000 (instead of the initial value = 800). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.