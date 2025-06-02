Go Solo Gold

Expert Go Solo Gold is the latest generation of robots dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with improvements in algorithms to optimize performance. Signal models are built closely according to Tickdata fluctuations to find high probability and low risk opportunities. Along with Scalper strategy to follow short-term trends and quickly exit the market to preserve profits.

EA is suitable for XAUUSD with strong volatility and opportunities.

Users can start with a balance of $ 200 and default settings. EA installation and setup is easy and simple, just default settings (with Gold having 2 digits).

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 4.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 800 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 600 (points)
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 50 (points)
 Slippage  = 8
 Time Start  = 01:30
 Time End  = 22:30
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

This EA is specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD).

Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 35 points. Min Balance: $ 200

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 2300.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 8000 (instead of the initial value = 800). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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This Expert Advisor comes with source-code, providing users with maximum customization and development. The EA  Infinity Code   calculates price movements on a logarithmic scale to find stable and quality signals. Along with unique position management and risk management strategies for optimal performance. The EA is suitable for the forex and gold markets, but with the source code when purchasing this EA, users can continue to develop for many different markets. Promotion: with the purchase of I
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