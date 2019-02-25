Martigo
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 February 2019
- Activations: 10
The Expert Advisor uses 3 different trading strategies at the same time to determine market entry points. It is recommended to install the Expert Advisor simultaneously on the recommended trading instruments (currency pairs) with the default settings.
Due to the simultaneous operation, the drawdown of various trading instruments is leveled by the profit of others, which ensures a smooth growth of the deposit.
Recommended trading tools - 15m: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF.
The minimum deposit amount is 5000.
Advisor works with any types of accounts.
Settings:
- Start lot - the initial trading lot;
- Multiplication - coefficient averaging;
- Take profit - take profit;
- Step between orders - step between orders;
- Use Trailing Stop - Using trailing stop;
- Start Trailing - Start Trailing Stop;
- Step Trailing - Step of the trailing stop;
- Slip - Slip;
- Use Strategy 1 - Using the First Strategy;
- Magic - Magic number of the First strategy;
- Max trades for strategy 1 - Maximum number of orders of the First Strategy;
- Comment to orders 1 - Comment to orders of the First Strategy;
- Use Strategy 2 - Using the Second Strategy;
- Magic - The magic number of the second strategy;
- Max trades for strategy 2 - Maximum number of orders of the Second Strategy;
- Comment to orders 2 - Comment to orders of the Second Strategy;
- Use strategy 3 - Using the third strategy;
- Magic - The magic number of the Third strategy;
- Max trades for strategy 3 - Maximum number of orders of the Third Strategy;
- Comment to orders 3 - Comment to orders of the Third strategy;