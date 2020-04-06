The Alien uses an adaptive trading system, which independently adapts to the current market.





The Alien independently determines the trend, looks for signals to enter, analyzes closed trades and adjusts its work depending on the results on the history.





It is based on an already trained neural network. Tuning and training are automatic and do not require any additional action.









Recommended accounts: ECN with floating spread





Multicurrency Expert Advisor, but each symbol should be run in a separate chart.





In order to use all the features of the advisor, I recommend to open the cent account and use all currency pairs at once





Recommended currency pairs: AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCHF













Recommendations:





0.01 lot per currency pair with a minimum account balance of 1000 units. If your balance is less than $1000, use cent accounts. In case of lot increase use low risk level

Time frame M30

Maximum leverage (1:500 and higher)

Avoid currency pairs with GBP, JPY and XAU



















