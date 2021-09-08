Heiken Ashi EA MT4/5 Settings/Inputs Guide

✔️ Heiken Ashi EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45283

✔️ Heiken Ashi EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64877

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR AUGUST 2026 - NEW PUBLISHED SET FILES !!!

For the Heiken Ashi EA MT4/5, my current recommendation is to TRADE ONLY the following (and NOT ALL provided) set files: AUDUSD, DE40, EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, USDJPY, XTIUSD with a low risk of 0.5% or lower per trade.

You can find the Heiken Ashi EA MT4/5 set files, along with detailed instructions and advice, at the bottom of this guide.







