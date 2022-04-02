Renko HMA Channel is a professional EA the uses Renko charts in combination with the Hull Moving Average.

Time Frame: This expert advisor works on all timeframes;

Account balance: it doesn't matter, but I recommend at least 1000 EUR or 1500 USD; Currency pair: Doesn't matter ; Warning! Do not use the default settings, always use optimization option in strategy tester to find the best settings for your broker, preferred chart and timeframe!



- Multiple user options, for finetuning according to you personal needs

- You don't need to download any Indicators ;

- Renko indicator is build in and can be tweaked;

- HMA indicator is build in and can be tweaked;



- You can limit the EA by time;

- Martingale can be turn off (Martingale lot multiplier= 1)

- You can modify the maximum allowed risk;

- Lots can also be manually set or used based on risk;

- Clever Dynamic Stop Loss;





Renko HMA User Options



Restrict EA by time - True/ False; Start operation hour - The start hour that the EA is allowed to manage trades (Restrict EA by time must be true); Last operation hour -The last hour that the EA is allowed to manage trades (Restrict EA by time must be true); Renko Bar size in Points; Renko Up Color; Renko Down Color; HMA Period; HMA Divizor(Speed); HMA Price; HMA Bar Signal;- The EA uses HMA signal form 0-Current Bar, 1-Previous Bar... an so on Renko Bar Signal- The EA uses Renko signal form 0-Current Bar, 1-Previous Bar... an so on Close Order on HMA reversal (Only applies to Renko HMA orders) Close Order on Renko reversal (Only applies to Renko HMA orders) TakeProfit in Points StopLoss in Points Risk in %- For automatic lot sizing Fixed Lots- Change this for manual lot sizing Martingale lot multiplier- Multiply next open lots after a loss(If there are not enough money in the account lots will reset) Martingale lot increment- Added on top of resulted lots(after the multiplier) Dynamic Stop Loss:- Has three options: 1-off 2-After Take Profit (the stop loss will follow the market price at "stoploss/Dynamic SL Divizion") 3-From Order Open(the stop loss will follow the market price at "stoploss/Dynamic SL Divizion") Dynamic SL Divizion- Is used by the Dynamic SL Feature to determinate the stop loss distance from the market price Magick Number - EA Magic number;





The Indicators used can be downloaded for free at:

HMA-https://www.mql5.com/en/code/25629

Renko-https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15563

All indicator code wrights goes to their respective authors

Any ideas for improving the EA is appreciated, so let me know. Thank you!



