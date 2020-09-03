Machinist
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 7 December 2020
- Activations: 10
5 copies are left for $240
The next price is $360
Machinist expert advisor uses 4 different strategies based on complex technical analysis to search for the best trading possibilities and to diversify risks. All strategies used in the EA have real stop loss. A multilevel optimization and rough sampling related to stability under changing market/internal parameters were carried out for every strategy.
Advantages
- real stop loss
- 4 different strategies
- doesn't use martingale
- holds positions for several hours
- spread/execution-toleranted
Requirements
- Minimal deposit: 100$
- Account type: any
- Currency pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
- Time frame: M15
Settings
Lots - the size of fixed lot
Risk - the size of dynamic lot in % of deposit
FixLots - to use fixed lot
Slippage - maximal slippage
UseStrategy_1...4 - to use the corresponding strategy
Magic1...4 - magic number for every strategy
OrderComment1...4 - comment for orders of every strategy
SL_Type_1...4 - the type of stop loss for every strategy (fixed in points or dynamic based on ATR)
SL_Points_1...4 - the size of stop loss in points
SL_ATR_Period_1...4 - the period of ATR for dynamic stop loss
SL_ATR_Coeff_1...4 - the coefficient of ATR for dynamic stop loss
StopHour - the hour of stop trading on Friday
CloseHour - the hour of orders' closing on Friday
The Ea is very good so far. It opens the same trades, like the signal and my Backtest since 2001 is very constant. Mikhail also uses Tickdata suite for his backtests. This makes the backtest much more realistic and rliable. Let´s watch, how it works on long term.