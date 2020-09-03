5 copies are left for $240 The next price is $360



Machinist expert advisor uses 4 different strategies based on complex technical analysis to search for the best trading possibilities and to diversify risks. All strategies used in the EA have real stop loss. A multilevel optimization and rough sampling related to stability under changing market/internal parameters were carried out for every strategy.



Advantages



real stop loss

4 different strategies

doesn't use martingale

holds positions for several hours

spread/execution-toleranted

Requirements



Minimal deposit: 100$

Account type: any

Currency pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY



Time frame: M15

Settings



Lots - the size of fixed lot

Risk - the size of dynamic lot in % of deposit

FixLots - to use fixed lot

Slippage - maximal slippage

UseStrategy_1...4 - to use the corresponding strategy

Magic1...4 - magic number for every strategy

OrderComment1...4 - comment for orders of every strategy

SL_Type_1...4 - the type of stop loss for every strategy (fixed in points or dynamic based on ATR)

SL_Points_1...4 - the size of stop loss in points

SL_ATR_Period_1...4 - the period of ATR for dynamic stop loss

SL_ATR_Coeff_1...4 - the coefficient of ATR for dynamic stop loss

FridayClose - to close orders before weekendStopHour - the hour of stop trading on FridayCloseHour - the hour of orders' closing on Friday