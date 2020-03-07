HF OrderMarker

What is this?



This script not only can help you to place all type of orders, included market order "BUY" / "SELL" and pending order "BUYSTOP" / "BUYLIMIT" / "SELLSTOP" / "SELLLIMIT", but also, it allow you to place order lots by money management concept.





How to use this script?

1. Open the chart you want to trade;

2. Drag and drop the script to that chart;

3. Input the parameter what you want to do;

4. Double check the order information, then click "Yes" to confirm to place order;





Input Parameter:

- Order Type:

Select the type of order you want to place:

- Market Order: BUY / SELL

- Pending Order: BUYSTOP / BUYLIMIT / SELLSTOP / SELLLIMIT



