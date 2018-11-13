Super MA Trend
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Super MA Trend indicator is an indicator designed to find trends. It uses a moving average, a set of candle combinations and High/Low levels to find trends.
This indicator is a complete trading system. You can trade with this indicator as you like.
Features and Recommendations
You can use this indicator on all pairs except for the volatile pairs.
It is recommended to use it on M15 and over graphics.
The most important element in this indicator are alerts.
Do not open orders unless you receive an alert.
The signal quality is high if the arrows appear at the same time as the signal alerts.
Parameter
- Period - trend period.
- FastMA - fast moving average period.
- SlowMA - slow moving average period.
- Filter - indicator filter.
- PriceMaMethod - moving average calculation method.
- PriceMaPrice - moving average price.
- alertsOn - enable/disable alerts.
- alertsMessage - alert message.
- alertsSound - alert sound.
- alertsEmail - Email alerts.
- alertsNotification - mobile application alert.
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