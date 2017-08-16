Accelerator EA
- Experts
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- Version: 4.16
- Activations: 5
Accelerator_EA is an Expert Advisor using a trend strategy based on the indicator AC-Complete (www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24613).
"Acceleration/Deceleration Technical Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force. This indicator will change direction before any changes in the driving force, which, it its turn, will change its direction before the price. If you realize that Acceleration/Deceleration is a signal of an earlier warning, it gives you evident advantages."
Accelerator_EA works on all TF and currency pairs, but all input parameters was optimized and used on the EURUSD, H1.
This EA has a Money-Management system (UseMM = true) using an AccountFreeMargin() function.
Input parameters
- Time_Pause = 14466; - Time (in Seconds) between OrderOpenTime and a possibility to close a position
- TimeMinTrade = 65; - Time (in Seconds) between OrderCloseTime and a possibility to open a new position
- N1 = 10; - Period for Moving Average #1
- n1mod = MODE_SMA; - The smoothing type as an input parameter for Moving Average #1
- n1pr = PRICE_MEDIAN; - There are 7 predefined identifiers, used to specify the desired price base for calculations for Moving Average #1
- N2 = 53; - Period for Moving Average #2
- n2mod = MODE_SMA; - The smoothing type as an input parameter for Moving Average #2
- n2pr = PRICE_MEDIAN; - There are 7 predefined identifiers, used to specify the desired price base for calculations for Moving Average #2
- TP = 950; - TakeProfit
- SL = 950; - StopLoss
- UseMM = false; - If True then Money Management will be in charge of a LotSize
- PercentMM = 5; If UseMM = true then the EA will calculate a percentage from AccountFreeMargin as a Lot Size;
- Lots = 0.01; - a LotSize value if UseMM = false