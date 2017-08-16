Accelerator_EA is an Expert Advisor using a trend strategy based on the indicator AC-Complete (www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24613).

"Acceleration/Deceleration Technical Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force. This indicator will change direction before any changes in the driving force, which, it its turn, will change its direction before the price. If you realize that Acceleration/Deceleration is a signal of an earlier warning, it gives you evident advantages."

Accelerator_EA works on all TF and currency pairs, but all input parameters was optimized and used on the EURUSD, H1.

This EA has a Money-Management system (UseMM = true) using an AccountFreeMargin() function.





Input parameters