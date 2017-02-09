Retro Trader
- Experts
-
Ugur Oezcan# ICMARKETS (21% live discount)
21.5% live discount on commission from ICMarkets. Discounts are available for every trade on your account, including manual trades.
to broker:
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 3 January 2022
- Activations: 10
This expert trades on price action. It does not use signals from indicators but creates a statistics-based custom channel for entry and exit of trades. Due to independence of indicators, the expert can be optimized for several currency pairs and trading times. Each trade position is protected by stop-loss, both hidden and visible.
No martingale, hedging or grid.
The expert uses 3 different strategies within the same channel for entry and exit. Each opens only 1 trade at a time.
Please find a signal for this expert here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller
SL = stop loss, TP = take profit, DD = drawdown, MM = money management
- Channel_Setting = "Channel Setting"
- channel bars to analyze - amount of candles analyzed for opening
- channel Middle - multiplier from channel middle
- 1st channel tunnel - multiplier 1st tunnel
- 2nd channel tunnel - multiplier 2nd tunnel
- 3nd channel tunnel - multiplier 3rd tunnel
- Open difference from Middle of channel - Open difference from channel middle
- Close difference from Middle of channel - Close difference from channel middle
- Strategy_1 = "Strategy 1 input"
- UseStrategy_1 - use strategy
- MAGICMA1 - custom magic number
- Lots - use lot size if MM is disabled
- UseMM - use MM
- MaximumRisk - Max risk if MM is enabled
- MaximumLotSize - Max LotSize
- ClosingPrice_S1 - exit trade if price touches long channel
- StopLossInPoint - predefined SL
- Hidden StopLoss - hidden SL
- Allowed Spread at StopLoss - allowed spread at hidden SL
- Use dynamic takeProfit - use dynamic TP (set on open based on long channel)
- Classic TakeProfit in Point - TP in points (if 0, does not use TP)
- Custom Comment - custom comment
- StartTradeHour - start trading
- StartTradeMinute - start trading
- EndTradeHour - end trading
- EndTradeMinute - end trading
- Input parameters for Strategy 2 & Strategy 3 are same as Strategy 1. Only trade entry levels are different and can be set to another exit strategy to maximize profit
- General_Setting = "General Setting"
- DST_offset - broker is on Daylight Savings Time
- Use Newsfilter – Enable for news filter
- Length of the Prefix your provider uses – your provider’s prefix length
- NewsSuspendTradingHoursBeforeScore - prevents trades x hours before news
- NewsSuspendTradingHoursAfterScore – prevents trades x hours after news
- Use swap-filter - If enabled, expert prevents trades shortly before minus swap of set amount
- Swap Rollover Hour of your broker - Hour (in GMT)
- In Minutes Swap Check to Prevent trading - swap checking timespan
- Max minus swap allowed - Max allowed swap cost per lot. (Put positive number)
- Trade On Sunday – Enable for Sundays trading
- GMTOffsetForTesting - GMT offset - backtesting only
- remoteDisableFunctionality - If true, trading is suspended when signal is suspended
- News source - don't change - http://forex-navigator.com/ffcal_week_this.xml
- Switch off source - don't change - http://forex-navigator.com/Retro_switch_off.txt
- Receive notifications - phone-notifications for various activities
- Drawdown warning at percent - Warning at %
- Drawdown warning every N seconds – Warnings are send N seconds after 1st message
- Use correlation bounce - Correlated pairs are not traded simultaneously
- Correlations - Correlation values for pairs
- Use drawdown emergency close – Enable to let expert close all open trades when reaching DD
- Use advanced drawdown calculation - DD is calculated with spread-costs. Otherwise, base DD is used
- Drawdown cut losses at percent - % of DD when all trades are auto-closed
- Prevent new trades for min - After closing all trades on DD, trading will be suspended for N minutes
I really like this EA. The latest version is a big improvement with safety features and corrolation checks. This EA definitely has a good system, and now the security is improved it is performing very well. As always, the support from Ugur and Kai is fantastic. My live account performs the same as the authors signal.