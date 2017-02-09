Retro Trader

This expert trades on price action. It does not use signals from indicators but creates a statistics-based custom channel for entry and exit of trades. Due to independence of indicators, the expert can be optimized for several currency pairs and trading times. Each trade position is protected by stop-loss, both hidden and visible.

No martingale, hedging or grid.

The expert uses 3 different strategies within the same channel for entry and exit. Each opens only 1 trade at a time.

Please find a signal for this expert here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller

SL = stop loss, TP = take profit, DD = drawdown, MM = money management