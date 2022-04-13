RSI and CCI Version Lock Profit EA

Ea with RSI and CCI Indicators. ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.

If your download EA Please reviews or comment for improvement,Thank's.

LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products

PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860





The advantages of Ea RSI and CCI VERSION are:



:+:. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).

:+:. With Ea RSI and CCI, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_profit, then Ea will start the order again.



:+:. RSI and CCI EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point). :+:. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with RSI and CCI EA can close all positions with a profit.

:+:. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

:+:. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.



:+:. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).



- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

:+:. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

:+:. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.



HOW TO SETTING EA RSI and CCI ?



:_:, Setting_RSI and CCI = "------- ( Setting Strategy RSI dan CCI ) -------"; - Rsi_Period = 14; - Fast_Sma = 2; - Slow_Sma = 6; - Fast_Cci = 34; - Slow_Cci = 175;

:=:, Target_profit_perday=50 ==> only can work on forward test.

:=:, EA_Indicators=1. RSI AND CCI VERSION

:=:, Hedging=false;

:=:, Use_MaxSpread=true;

:=:, MaxSpread=50;

:=:, MaxLot=1;

:=:, Minimal Profit in money=2;

:=:, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;

:=:, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;

:=:, Stoploss_in %=50;

:=:, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";

- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;

- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;

- lotsbuy=0.01;

- lotssell=0.01;

- multi_lot=2;

- step_open_orders=200;

:_:, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";

- TP=500;

- SL=2000;

- TrailingStop=10;