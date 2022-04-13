RSI and CCI Version Lock Profit EA

Ea with RSI and CCI Indicators.

ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!

After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.


If your download EA Please reviews or comment for improvement,Thank's.
LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products 


PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵

The advantages of Ea RSI and CCI VERSION are: 

:+:. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off). 

:+:. With Ea RSI and CCI, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_profit, then Ea will start the order again. 
:+:. RSI and CCI EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).

:+:. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with RSI and CCI EA can close all positions with a profit.

:+:. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

:+:. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies. 

:+:. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots). 

- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

:+:. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

:+:. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.


HOW TO SETTING EA RSI and CCI ?

:_:,  Setting_RSI and CCI = "------- ( Setting Strategy RSI dan CCI ) -------";

-    Rsi_Period        = 14;

-    Fast_Sma          = 2;

-    Slow_Sma          = 6;

-    Fast_Cci          = 34;

-    Slow_Cci          = 175;

:=:, Target_profit_perday=50 ==> only can work on forward test.

:=:, EA_Indicators=1. RSI AND CCI VERSION

:=:, Hedging=false;

:=:, Use_MaxSpread=true;

:=:, MaxSpread=50;

:=:, MaxLot=1;

:=:, Minimal Profit in money=2;

:=:, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;

:=:, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;

:=:, Stoploss_in %=50;

:=:,  Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";

-   MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;

-   MaxOpenSellOrders=5;

-   lotsbuy=0.01;

-   lotssell=0.01;

-   multi_lot=2;

-   step_open_orders=200;

:_:,  SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";

-   TP=500;

-   SL=2000;

-   TrailingStop=10;

ATTENTION !!!!!

FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.

THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!







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