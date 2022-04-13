RSI and CCI Version Lock Profit EA
- Experts
-
Supomo**** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF ****
:: MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR.
Are there indicators signal that are 100% accurate?
Are there ea robot that is 100% accurate?
The answer is no or impossible ....
- Version: 22.22
- Updated: 13 April 2022
- Activations: 10
Ea with RSI and CCI Indicators.
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
If your download EA Please reviews or comment for improvement,Thank's.
LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products
PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵
:+:. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).
:+:. With Ea RSI and CCI, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_profit, then Ea will start the order again.
:+:. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with RSI and CCI EA can close all positions with a profit.
:+:. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).
:+:. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.
:+:. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).
- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).
:+:. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.
:+:. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.
HOW TO SETTING EA RSI and CCI ?
:_:, Setting_RSI and CCI = "------- ( Setting Strategy RSI dan CCI ) -------";
- Rsi_Period = 14;
- Fast_Sma = 2;
- Slow_Sma = 6;
- Fast_Cci = 34;
- Slow_Cci = 175;
:=:, Target_profit_perday=50 ==> only can work on forward test.
:=:, EA_Indicators=1. RSI AND CCI VERSION
:=:, Hedging=false;
:=:, Use_MaxSpread=true;
:=:, MaxSpread=50;
:=:, MaxLot=1;
:=:, Minimal Profit in money=2;
:=:, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;
:=:, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
:=:, Stoploss_in %=50;
:=:, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";
- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;
- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;
- lotsbuy=0.01;
- lotssell=0.01;
- multi_lot=2;
- step_open_orders=200;
:_:, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";
- TP=500;
- SL=2000;
- TrailingStop=10;
ATTENTION !!!!!
FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.
THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!