Safety Monitor

  • Experts
  • Jakub Kucharczyk
    Jakub Kucharczyk

    Jakub Kucharczyk

    Hi there,
    My name is Jakub. I live in Netherlands.
    I have over 10 years experience in FOREX.
    I'm open-minded person willing to share my knowledge.
    I use this portal mostly for providing FOREX signals.
    If you have any questions feel free to contact me.
  • Version: 2.0
  • Activations: 5

For all of us, the security of our money at Forex is the most important thing.

This EA will monitor your MT4 account 24/7 for your safety. It lets you setup warning levels. When reached it will notify you by pushing up notification on your mobile phone and also by emailing about the margin level of your account.

Monitoring is not all it can do. It has built in negative balance protection system. For those who are using brokers without negative balance protection it can close all your trades when the limit setup by you is reached. When this happens it will also notify you by email and sent you the report with sufficient information.

Safety Monitor should be used by any user, with any broker. It is very usefull even for those brokers providing negative balance protection.

It is an extra protection which you can run directly on your account, moreover you can setup warnings and closing levels yourself. No broker will let you do it yourself.

You don’t need to think anymore if your broker is trustful. Trust yourself and run Safety Monitor on your accounts Today.

It works, with all brokers.

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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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