For all of us, the security of our money at Forex is the most important thing.

This EA will monitor your MT4 account 24/7 for your safety. It lets you setup warning levels. When reached it will notify you by pushing up notification on your mobile phone and also by emailing about the margin level of your account.

Monitoring is not all it can do. It has built in negative balance protection system. For those who are using brokers without negative balance protection it can close all your trades when the limit setup by you is reached. When this happens it will also notify you by email and sent you the report with sufficient information.

Safety Monitor should be used by any user, with any broker. It is very usefull even for those brokers providing negative balance protection.

It is an extra protection which you can run directly on your account, moreover you can setup warnings and closing levels yourself. No broker will let you do it yourself.

You don’t need to think anymore if your broker is trustful. Trust yourself and run Safety Monitor on your accounts Today.

It works, with all brokers.