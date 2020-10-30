HyperLook is a completely automated trading advisor that works primarily on a 30 minute timeframe. The Expert Advisor has a special scalping algorithm based on the synthesis of fast and slow stochastic oscillators, wave chart structuring using MACD and a special neurosystem macro that allows the Expert Advisor to learn precedently. The advisor's settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close a deal, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor is multifunctional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all its functions. HyperLook does not use the martingale strategy and other strategies based on lot multiplication, preferring the safety of trading and the absence of high risks of profit rollback or loss of the deposit.





Manufacturer's recommendations

• Recommended deposit $ 100

• Recommended leverage 1: 500

• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.





Features:

• The advisor has an integrated adaptive function, which allows it to be configured for any stock and any timeframe.

• Multifunctionality of the advisor allows it to function on any brokerage floor.

• The advisor can work on any leverage.

• The advisor works with the MSFT (Microsoft) stock