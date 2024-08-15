King Of Signals with calculations

Breakthrough signal indicator for the MT5 platform: Your reliable assistant in the world of trading!





We are pleased to present you with an innovative signal indicator, which was created in collaboration with an outstanding mathematician. This indicator combines advanced algorithms and the best of the world of mathematical analysis, providing traders with a unique tool for predicting market movements.





Why is this indicator unique?



1 .Entry signals without redrawing If a signal appears, it stays. This distinguishes it from indicators with redrawing, which can threaten your deposit, since they can show a signal and then delete it. 2. Error-free trade opening The algorithms of this indicator help to find ideal moments for opening trades (buying or selling an asset), which increases the success of trades for all traders. 3. Suitable for any assets With this tool, you can trade cryptocurrency, stocks, metals, indices, commodities and currencies with any broker using the MT5 platform. 4. Generates signals at any price movement This indicator provides signals for entering a trade regardless of the direction of price movement - whether it is a rise, fall or a flat (sideways) market.



1. Analysis using mathematics:

- The indicator is based on proven mathematical models that allow you to identify hidden patterns in financial markets. Our mathematical partner used his knowledge and experience to help create a tool that is almost impossible to replicate.





2. Unrivaled signal accuracy:

- We are sure that you will not encounter any analogues of this indicator in your practical activities. It offers unique signals that will help you make informed decisions based on real-time data analysis.





3. Intuitive interface:







The indicator can calculate the probability of take profit after receiving signals on historical data, it works as follows: you set the number of bars during which after receiving the signal the calculation and the size of the take profit should be made and based on this data the indicator analyzes the entire history of bars and shows the percentage of the specified take profit that was achieved for buying and selling during the specified number of bars, showing the results in the upper left corner of the screen. (Of course, the previous results cannot guarantee you their repetition, but you have statistics that you can use to observe how the price behaves during the specified number of bars) How it looks, see the screenshots in the description.



Setting :



Number of bars for take profit calculation=45 (Set the number of bars during which the indicator will calculate the achievement of take profit on historical data)



Number of pips take profit=50 (Set the take profit value that you want to calculate whether it was reached on historical data for a specified number of bars after the signal) - Every trader, regardless of their level of training, will be able to easily adapt to working with this indicator. It integrates into the MT5 platform and has a user-friendly interface that allows you to focus on your own trading strategy.







