Reversal Magnet Lines

Reversal Magnet Lines plots the closing price of each of the last N trading days (configurable from 15 to 180 days) as horizontal lines directly on the chart. These prior-day close levels frequently act as short-term support and resistance, where price either reverses or breaks through with momentum.


Based on an analysis of 52 trading days on JPN225, price interacted with these levels in more than 3,000 recorded touches. On the M1 timeframe, price reversed in 49.8% of touches, broke through in 30.5%, and stayed undecided in 19.7%. On M5, price reversed in 51.0% of touches, broke through in 17.4%, and remained undecided in 31.5%. The reversal rate stayed close to 50% on both timeframes. This information describes historical statistical behavior only and is not a guarantee of future results.


Features:

- Choose between 15, 30, 60, 90, 120 or 180 days of prior closes directly from on-chart buttons, without opening indicator settings.

- Three line styles: dotted, dashed and solid.

- On-chart countdown timer showing seconds left until the current candle closes.

- Current spread displayed next to the timer.

- Works on any symbol and timeframe. No configuration required to get started.


How traders use it:

Prior-day close levels can highlight zones where reversals are more likely, useful for planning entries, stop-loss and take-profit levels. A break through a level with strong momentum can also signal a continuation move, which many traders confirm with a volume-weighted average price reading.


This is a visual analysis tool. It does not open, modify or close trades.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Triple Period VWAP plots three Volume Weighted Average Price lines at once: daily, weekly and monthly. Each line resets automatically at the start of its own period instead of rolling continuously, so you always see where the average price stands for the current day, the current week and the current month side by side. Colors follow a familiar convention: magenta for the daily line, blue for the weekly line, and dark green for the monthly line. Line width and colors are configurable. Features:
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