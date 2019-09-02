Lite Pullback Breakout Trading

The Light Pullback Breakout Trading can determine the breakdown of price highs and lows and trade after a small pullback (depending on settings). It does not use risky methods, there are not as many settings as in the advanced version, but this EA is free and can trade on all currency pairs and timeframes. There are various settings for finding lines and filters for transactions. Full (extended version):

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41327

Differences from the free one: customizable trading hours, the ability to trail stop and move the stop parabolic, determine divergence and convergence, set the lot volume depending on the size of the deposit.

Input parameters



Lots - lot size;

- lot size; Max spread - the maximum spread for opening trades (on the accounts with floating spread, for the trade to open when the spread is not too large);

- the maximum spread for opening trades (on the accounts with floating spread, for the trade to open when the spread is not too large); Magic - unique Identifier (it must be different for each instance of the EA in the terminal);

- unique Identifier (it must be different for each instance of the EA in the terminal); StopLoss - stop loss (in points);

- stop loss (in points); TakeProfit - take profit (in points);

- take profit (in points); MinProfitForAutoClose - the minimum profit for automatically closing orders upon a return signal (0 - do not close deals until you reach take profit);

- the minimum profit for automatically closing orders upon a return signal (0 - do not close deals until you reach take profit); Dynamic TP and SL - when enabled (true), then Take profit and Stop loss are calculated from the width of the broken trading range;

- when enabled (true), then Take profit and Stop loss are calculated from the width of the broken trading range; Factor dynamic TP and SL - coefficient of dynamic take profit and stop loss;

- coefficient of dynamic take profit and stop loss; TradeOnlyOutside - trade only outside the range;

- trade only outside the range; DelayAfterBreack - delay in bars after breaking through the trading range;

- delay in bars after breaking through the trading range; Number range bars - the number of bars in the trading range where highs and lows will be determined;

- the number of bars in the trading range where highs and lows will be determined; Shift - shift by the number of bars, relative to the trading range;

- shift by the number of bars, relative to the trading range; Accuracy - accuracy of opening a transaction after a rollback (the higher the parameter, the fewer transactions, but they should be more profitable more often);

- accuracy of opening a transaction after a rollback (the higher the parameter, the fewer transactions, but they should be more profitable more often); Period ADX - period of the ADX indicator;

- period of the ADX indicator; ADX and number bars relation - dependence of the value of the trading range on the ADX indicator;

- dependence of the value of the trading range on the ADX indicator; Level ADX - level of the ADX indicator, above which you can trade;

- level of the ADX indicator, above which you can trade; Period Williams Percent Range - period of the Williams Percent Range indicator;

- period of the Williams Percent Range indicator; PeriodBollinger - period of the Bollinger Bands indicator;

- period of the Bollinger Bands indicator; BollingerDeviation - deviations of the Bollinger Bands indicator;

- deviations of the Bollinger Bands indicator; FastOptimizationParameter - parameter for fast optimization of the EA. The higher the value, the faster the optimization, but the quality of the trade is worse. For real trading, it is better to set the values ​​to no more than 1.

- parameter for fast optimization of the EA. The higher the value, the faster the optimization, but the quality of the trade is worse. For real trading, it is better to set the values ​​to no more than 1. IncLotAfterProfit - increase the lot after a profitable close of the previous transaction;

- increase the lot after a profitable close of the previous transaction; DecLotAfterLoss - decrease the lot after a loss-making close of the previous transaction;

- decrease the lot after a loss-making close of the previous transaction; MaxLossesCount - the maximum number of losing trades after which to stop trading (0 - not set);

- the maximum number of losing trades after which to stop trading (0 - not set); CommentToOrders - comment on opening deals;

- comment on opening deals; ShowInformation - show information (true - show, false - do not show).



